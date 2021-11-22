ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns vs. Spurs Prediction and Odds: Bet the Under as Phoenix Eyes 13th Straight Win

By Peter Dewey
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Suns -5.5 (-110) 220.5 (Over -110/Under -110) I’m going to stay away from picking either team in this game on the spread, as Phoenix may rest players on a back-to-back against a poor Spurs team. However, I do like the total in this game with it all the way...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

NBA
NBA
