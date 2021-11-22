Investigation continues on drive-by shooting in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — UPDATE (11/22/21 1:52 p.m.) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of an SUV pulled up to a home *in the 25000 block of Pollard Road Sunday night, firing multiple shots towards the house. Investigators tell WKRG News 5 some of the bullets hit the home, but no one was hurt.

All we are told at this time is that an SUV was seen leaving the area. No description was given as to the color, or make and model of the vehicle.

A short time after the shooting a Spanish Fort police officer spotted a similar vehicle on Highway 31 near Jessie Road and made a traffic stop to question the driver. The BCSO confirms there was a large law enforcement presence at the traffic stop, which centered around a Dollar General store. According to investigators Monday afternoon the driver was questioned and released.

No arrests have been made. If you heard or saw any activity on Pollard Road Sunday night you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office right away.

ORIGINAL STORY – Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an investigation is underway into a drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday night in Daphne.

BCSO says shots were fired into a home on Pollard Road and no one was hurt.

No one has been arrested at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.