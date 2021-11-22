ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic vs. Bucks Prediction and Odds: Back Orlando on the Road

By Peter Dewey
Magic +12.0 (-110) 216.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Neither of these teams has been good against the spread this season, as the defending champs are just 6-11 while the Magic are 7-10. The Magic were able to hang around without Anthony on Saturday, and I think they have a great...

ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s 1-word response to LeBron James’ playing status vs. Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers for two weeks now and despite some fear that the four-time NBA champ could be sidelined for up to two months due to an abdominal strain, recent reports suggest that he’s closing in on a return. LA’s next game will be a marquee matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, and it looks like there’s a small chance LeBron could actually suit up in that one.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Orlando Magic (3-11) play against the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at State Farm Arena. Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021. Orlando Magic 111, Atlanta Hawks 129 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Chad Ford @chadfordinsider. Top Rookies on Mon. Cade Cunningham, 25 pts, 8 reb, 8...
Cole Anthony
Khris Middleton
Orlando Magic Grades: Milwaukee Bucks send Orlando Magic home beaten up

The brightest spot of the game for the Orlando Magic were their first few possessions. Jalen Suggs rounded the corner and got underneath the rim, hanging in the air to fire a pass by two defenders to Wendell Carter for a dunk. He followed that up next with a pick and roll with Carter that ended with a lob to the basket.
Hornets vs. Magic Prediction and Odds: Charlotte Will Handle Its Business In Florida

Hornets: -7.5 (-110) 218.0 (Over: -110/Under: -110) Charlotte has had several winning streaks this season and tonight should start another one. The Hornets can turn this game into a track meet at any time, especially with LaMelo Ball running the show. Offensively, the Hornets have too much for the Magic to keep up with -- especially if Terry Rozier looks like his normal self.
Bucks vs. Magic Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their homestand with a chance to get four wins in a row if they’re able to take down the Orlando Magic once more this Monday evening. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Support our site!...
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview

ORLANDO – During their back-to-back road set against the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Orlando Magic found out the hard way the importance of bringing consistent energy and focus to both ends of the floor for a full 48 minutes. For a shorthanded team with a youthful roster, there is little...
3 takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ dominant win over Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks seemingly entered Monday night’s rematch against the Orlando Magic with a bone to pick. After trailing by two points early on, the Bucks erupted throughout the first quarter as they built up a sizeable lead with little resistance. Leading by 20 points after one, the defending champions never looked back as their lead grew to be as big as an astounding 51 points in the third quarter. While the Bucks have had some trouble holding onto leads late in ballgames recently, there was no way they would let this one slip away, as they secured the 123-92 win over the Magic. Every Buck that hit the floor scored the ball as it was just one of those nights where everything seemed to be tipping in favor of the Bucks. With all of that being said, here are three big takeaways from Milwaukee’s fourth consecutive victory.
Milwaukee Bucks
Orlando Magic
New York Knicks
The Top 3 from the streak breaking win against the Magic

Lauri Markkanen helps lead the way for Cavs victory against the Magic. The Cavs are back to .500 after a pretty solid outing against the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers were close to the Magic through the first, not really able to get much of a lead as Orlando played Cleveland very tough. The Cavs were able to keep the pressure on and eventually broke the game open, closing things out 105-92, advancing to 10-10 on the season.
NBA
Instant reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks signing DeMarcus Cousins

General manager Jon Horst has always taken an aggressive approach when it comes to patching up the biggest needs for the Milwaukee Bucks, which is precisely what he just did. As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks are signing big man DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year non-guaranteed deal. It seems safe to say that this move is surprising, but it makes sense. Of course, the Buck have been without starting center Brook Lopez for all but one game to start the season as he continues dealing with lingering back soreness. With Lopez not returning to the lineup anytime soon it seems, bringing in another center was a great idea. In fact, Cousins is a name that many Bucks fans wanted to see the team make a run at, which is what they have just done with their final roster spot.
NBA
DeMarcus Cousins gets a fresh start with the Milwakee Bucks

DeMarcus Cousins gets a new start with the Milwaukee Bucks. The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks haven’t gotten off to the best of starts in their title defense season, but as the team has begun to get healthier over the last couple of weeks, they are certainly beginning to round into shape.
NBA
