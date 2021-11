State championships are hard to come by but Little Snake River had two of them over the course of 3 years and were undefeated in both of them. The Rattlers disposed of Encampment on Friday in Laramie 65-24 and produced over 350 yards on the ground. Hadley Myers rang up 159 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns with Kannadis Peroulis getting 115 on the ground with 3 touchdowns. Those guys also played a big role on defense. We had a chance to chat with those two young men after the championship game as well as coach Jack Cobb. They certainly enjoyed the day at War Memorial Stadium.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO