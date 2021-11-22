Sally Anne Morgan :: Cups

While a vinyl slab of Drummer of Two Worlds is apparently fetching a cool $250, Turkish fusion percussionist and rhythm doctor Okay Temiz’s 1980 record is now available via the various streaming overlords. Fusing its eastern base with latin rhythms, de rigueur flourishes of psych and a second helping of sinuous funk, Temiz’s polyrhythmic stew effortlessly bends/blends myriad modalities. For a taste, tuck into “East Breeze”, a tune that immediately sets the table with a sinister bağlama riff (courtesy of Arif Sag) that floats above all manner of percussion… in addition to berimbaus, talking drums, zithers, finger bells, woodwinds, and a rather nasty synth line. Bon appétit.
