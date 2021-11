EVOLUTION is a fact of life, at least of life as we know it. Here on Earth, organisms that just so happen to be better adapted, or “fit”, for their environment, perhaps by virtue of a fortuitous mutation, tend to survive longer and leave more offspring. The less fit leave fewer descendants and the unfit none at all. Whatever it was that made the winners fit thus accumulates in the next generation, a cruel and random Squid Game called evolution by natural selection.

