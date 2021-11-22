ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Broncos, WR Courtland Sutton reach 4-year, $60M extension

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 6 days ago

The Denver Broncos have reached a four-year, $60.8 million extension with wide receiver Courland Sutton, NFL Network reported Monday.

The deal includes $34.9 million guaranteed, per the report.

Sutton, 26, has 43 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games (all starts) after missing most of the entire 2020 season with a torn ACL. He was injured in Game 1 of that campaign.

Sutton was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019. He has 160 career catches for 2,499 yards and 12 TDs in 43 games (34 starts), all with the Broncos, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

The extension comes on the heels of the three-year, $34.5 million extension given to fellow WR Tim Patrick on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJxQn_0d3wM37s00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

