Duff Goldman Revealed The Favorite Cake He's Ever Made

This is not Guy Fieri's first rodeo. After winning the Food Network competition show "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, the flashy "flavertown" food aficionado embarked on a storied career in the food show universe, helming no less than 10 of his own series (via The Thing). He's always been an innovator, and food has been his ticket since he was a child. At the ripe age of 10, he started a pretzel stand and operated it until he was a high-school sophomore. The earnings from this venture were well spent: They paid for the aspiring TV and restaurant maven to spend a year in Chantilly, France, where his future as a foodie was cemented. There, Fieri found the love for food that is the lifeblood of the food entrepreneur, and he (thankfully) never looked back.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO