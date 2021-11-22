Duff Goldman Revealed The Favorite Cake He's Ever Made

Another day, another adorable picture of sweet Josephine Goldman on daddy's Instagram page! In this latest image, celebrity chef and pastry wizard Duff Goldman is holding a bit of cheese in the foreground, while young Josephine eagerly reaches her chubby little baby hand out to snag it. Captioned, "She's definitely mine. She likes cheese!" Goldman's post once again shows the world that he was meant to be a doting dad, even more so than a success in the kitchen. Speaking with Yahoo! Life, Goldman described how his entire existence has been shaped by baby Josephine: "You have a kid and I see the entire world through, not her eyes, but through a new mind. It's like all of a sudden, I finally have purpose in my life. It's earth-shattering, having a kid."
