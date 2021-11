Despite grinding out a 100-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clipper on Sunday night at the Staples Center, the Bulls had a problem offensively. It was largely apparent when DeMar DeRozan was playing with the second unit that the Bulls were lacking scoring depth at that level. As a result, the Clippers were dedicating double teams to DeRozan almost every trip down the court, daring the Bulls to beat them with someone else on the second unit, a call that went largely unanswered.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO