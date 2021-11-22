ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

After COVID-19 infection you still need your shots, study finds. Young adults may be more vulnerable

By Sarah Gantz
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural immunity has become a popular excuse for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but a new study from the University of Pittsburgh found that antibody levels left over from a prior infection vary significantly—and in many cases aren't enough to protect people from getting sick again. The study, which...

