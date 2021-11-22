Deputies shoot man accused of homicide at Willowbrook Metro station: sheriff

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — The Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot a man who had previously shot and killed another at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro Station on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were “flagged down by a Metro rail patron who advised them a man had just been shot on the C-Line platform at the Metro station,” a statement read.

Deputies located the suspect on the platform, where he reportedly jumped down onto the track, then fired a handgun at them. Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured, but the man allegedly shot by the suspect, described as in his 50s or 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the initial shooting was not immediately clear. Surveillance footage taken from the station indicated that “the suspect simply walk[ed] up behind the unsuspecting man … and fire[d] one round into the back of his head.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

