ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Deputies shoot man accused of homicide at Willowbrook Metro station: sheriff

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BzcK_0d3wLIFJ00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — The Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot a man who had previously shot and killed another at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro Station on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were “flagged down by a Metro rail patron who advised them a man had just been shot on the C-Line platform at the Metro station,” a statement read.

Deputies located the suspect on the platform, where he reportedly jumped down onto the track, then fired a handgun at them. Deputies returned fire, wounding the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured, but the man allegedly shot by the suspect, described as in his 50s or 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the initial shooting was not immediately clear. Surveillance footage taken from the station indicated that “the suspect simply walk[ed] up behind the unsuspecting man … and fire[d] one round into the back of his head.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Willowbrook, CA
Willowbrook, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Parks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Metro Station#Metro Rail#The Sheriff S Department#The C Line#Homicide Bureau#Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy