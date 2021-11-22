Malek drops out of lieutenant govenor race, endorses Bedke

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Idaho Republican lawmaker Luke Malek has dropped out of the race for lieutenant governor and endorsed Republican Speaker of the House Scott Bedke.

The move announced Sunday evening leaves Bedke and Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings as the two Republican candidates in the race facing off in the May primary.

Malek’s decision reduces the chances of more moderate Republicans splitting their votes and leading to the election of the far-right Giddings.

Malek in a statement says his decision to drop out will help prevent extremism from gaining another foothold in Idaho politics.

