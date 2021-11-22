ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Malek drops out of lieutenant govenor race, endorses Bedke

By Associated Press
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ysjpj_0d3wLCwx00

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Idaho Republican lawmaker Luke Malek has dropped out of the race for lieutenant governor and endorsed Republican Speaker of the House Scott Bedke.

The move announced Sunday evening leaves Bedke and Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings as the two Republican candidates in the race facing off in the May primary.

Malek’s decision reduces the chances of more moderate Republicans splitting their votes and leading to the election of the far-right Giddings.

Malek in a statement says his decision to drop out will help prevent extremism from gaining another foothold in Idaho politics.

The post Malek drops out of lieutenant govenor race, endorses Bedke appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

2 map options for redistricting Teton County Wyo.

The Teton County Clerk’s Office is inviting the public to a meeting next week where two map options for redistricting Teton County will be presented, following the results of the 2020 U.S. Census. The post 2 map options for redistricting Teton County Wyo. appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho moves ahead on plan to appraise federal land for taxes

Only one business responded to a plan by lawmakers to hire a technology company to appraise federal land in real-time to find out how much money lawmakers say the federal government should be paying the state in property taxes if the land were privately owned. The post Idaho moves ahead on plan to appraise federal land for taxes appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy