Rittenhouse tells Fox News he’s ‘not a racist person,’ backs Black Lives Matter

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

The shootings quickly made Rittenhouse a rallying cry for supporters of Second Amendment rights and those angered by the sometimes violent protests seen in some American cities after Floyd's death.

ABC News

Rittenhouse tells Fox News 'not a racist person,' backs BLM

NEW YORK -- Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, said in a wide-ranging interview that aired Monday night he's “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.
SOCIETY
nwahomepage.com

