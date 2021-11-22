ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU’s Damone Clark named Butkus Award finalist

By Spencer Chrisman
WAFB
WAFB
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The nation’s current leading tackler, LSU linebacker Damone Clark has been named a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award. The Butkus Award is giving to...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 1

Related
WAFB

GAME NOTES: No. 15 Texas A&M vs. LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) are hosting No. 15 Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3 SEC) for the final regular season game of the season. The Tigers are hoping to pull off the upset as head coach Ed Orgeron is coaching his final game in Tiger Stadium with hopes of making a bowl game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

OFFICIAL: Florida names Billy Napier as new head football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier has been named the new coach at Florida, the university announced on Sunday, Nov. 28. Earlier in the day, multiple reports surfaced that Napier was Florida’s choice to replace Dan Mullen. The 42-year-old Georgia native is 28-11 in four seasons...
FLORIDA STATE
WAFB

Report: Lincoln Riley leaving OU for USC

NORMAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the USC Trojans. Multiple reports say Riley informed his coaching staff of the decision Sunday afternoon. Riley was hired to be OU’s offensive coordinator in 2015. He took over the program for a retiring Bob Stoops in 2017. Riley holds a record of 55-10 in his time as head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Georgia State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Utah State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Tigers win second game in San Juan Shootout with 66-58 win over Missouri St.

SAN JUAN (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team won their second game in the San Juan Shootout with a 66-58 win over Missouri State on Saturday, Nov. 27. Senior Khayla Pointer was once again the leading scorer for the Tigers as she scored 25 points in the victory. Pointer played all 40 minutes for LSU and shot 11-for-24 from the field and was 4-for-6 from the charity stripe.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Former LSU Tiger Justin Jefferson named NFC Player of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - Former LSU star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, Nov. 24 for his dominant performance against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The second year player from St. Rose, La. totaled 169 yards on 8 receptions and two...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Dick Butkus#American Football#The Butkus Award#Tigers
WAFB

SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catholic High RB Tae Nicholas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High running back Tae Nicholas played a huge role in the Bears reaching the state playoffs semifinals in Division I. Nicholas had a great effort in the Bears 35-28 win over St. Augustine. Nicholas ripped off a long 67-yard touchdown on the Bears’ first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU women’s basketball beats Tulane, 75-58

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball (3-1) team handed Tulane (4-1) their first loss of the season in the PMAC on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The Tigers defeated the Greenwave 75-58. LSU senior Faustine Aifuwa had a season-high 17 points and 8 rebounds for the win. The victory...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WAFB

Report: Deonte Harris suspended 3 games; WR appealing suspension

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris was informed by the NFL he’ll be suspended three games for his arrest while driving under the influence. This is according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport. Harris is appealing the suspension according to the report. That’s why he suited up against...
NFL
WAFB

Allen throws for 4 TDs as Bills beat hobbled Saints, 31-6

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Josh Allen and the mercurial Buffalo Bills swung back to a better version of themselves against the reeling New Orleans Saints. Allen passed for 260 yards and four touchdowns, and the Bills throttled New Orleans’ short-handed offense in a 31-6 victory Thursday night that sent the injury-ravaged Saints to their fourth straight loss.
NFL
WAFB

LSU dominates Belmont, 83-53

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time since the 1946-47 season, LSU has held its first five opponents under 60 points, with the latest defensive prowess coming in a win over Belmont in the PMAC on Monday, Nov. 22. The Tigers (5-0) dominated the Bruins (3-2), 83-53. Tari...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Kamara will miss his third game in a row

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara will not suit up for the Bills game due to a knee injury. It’ll be the third game in a row the running back will miss. His backfield mate, Mark Ingram, is questionable for the Thanksgiving game with a knee injury. Ryan Ramczyk (knee),...
NFL
WAFB

Report: Saints tight end Trautman sidelined 4-6 weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints tight end Adam Trautman has a sprained MCL and will be out 4-6 weeks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Trautman is coming off his best game of the season where he had five receptions and a touchdown. Trautman appeared to get injured on a fourth quarter catch against Philadelphia.
NFL
WAFB

Towns’ 28 points paces Timberwolves past Pelicans, 110-96

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended their winning streak to four with a 110-96 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Jarred Vanderbilt, who...
NBA
WAFB

WAFB

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy