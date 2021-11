There’s a wonderful sense of pride and purpose that flows through the music of Dear Boy. It’s easy to get caught up in genre affiliations or play the lazy reference game with the Los Angeles band, but what pulls us in to the world of Dear Boy is the same type of emotive undertow that draws us back to the things we love most about the ’80s and ’90s, and that’s more about how a song makes us feel rather than what it reminds us of. Last week, Dear Boy released a new single and video for “Say When,” and it’s another transportive, romantic tune that wears its intent like a genre, and another stylized approach to an age-old notion of allowing music to be the vehicle that stirs up something from within.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO