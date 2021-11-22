Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

The weather was chilly, and the beer was ice cold, but the atmosphere at the 11th annual Brews Arts Festival was filled with warm excitement. The crowd was simply thrilled this popular fundraiser for The Hammond Regional Art Center had returned after a hiatus of almost two-years. Set up in...
The Sierra Club Illinois Piasa Palisades Group and Alton Main Street are celebrating Small Business Saturday by hosting the 19th annual Green Gift Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 27. The event gives community members the opportunity to purchase “green” gifts for upcoming special occasions and support small businesses during the holiday season. People can pick up unique, locally-made, eco-friendly gifts for everyone on your list, including herbal products, jewelry, art, ornaments, houseplants, clothing, and more.
Browse and buy fine artworks for everyone on your holiday shopping list at the annual Holiday Art Show & Sale, presented by the Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture. The exhibition features works by resident artists, instructors, and invited artists and includes glass, ceramics, jewelry, photography, painting, crafts, holiday ornaments and more.
The 12th annual Art on the Prairie marketplace and festival featured large crowds and cold temperatures Saturday and Sunday in Perry’s downtown business and cultural district. The annual event resumed its in-person format this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 festival into an online version. This year’s art...
CONWAY — “Gift of Art” is the current art show at the Main Street Art Gallery in Norcross Place in North Conway, beside Sawyer River Trading Company. As the name implies, there are many works of art that would make a perfect holiday gift. The majority of artworks displayed are original paintings and sculptures with a wide range of price points and styles.
The UW-Green Bay Lawton Gallery presents the 49th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition.This exhibition will feature photography, painting, drawing, textiles, ceramics, woodworking, and other student art pieces. This exhibition will run until Dec. 16 and is located in UW-Green Bay’s Theatre Hall Room 230. The Lawton Gallery is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Located in Downtown Statesville since 1969, gg's houses one of the most unique collections of art, frames, and gifts in North Carolina. In addition to a huge variety of well-known gift brands, gg's represents local and regional artisans including a wonderful selection of handmade pottery, jewelry, and books by local authors. gg's provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for all.
The second annual Mayfield Family Art Show will be on Saturday Dec. 4 at the Opelika Art Haus. It will take place all day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Opelika Art Haus is a non-profit organization that operates by partnering with artists to build art as a foundation for community.
The 13th annual Holly Days Arts & Crafts show will be held Dec. 4 in the historic SCHF Auditorium. The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation will present the show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a $2 admission. The Holly Days traditional event will feature a showcase of arts and...
Emily Oyler and Josh Skidmore of Weber School Foundation, joined Nicea on the show this morning to talk about the annual Christmas Tree Jubilee. The event has been going on for over three decades. Utahns look forward to going every year. Christmas tree auctions, food, Santa and more, it is a hit and is all for a great cause.
WATERTOWN — The North Country Arts Council will host its 73rd Annual Juried Fall Art Show beginning with a return to its traditional opening and awards ceremony from 5 to 7 tonight at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St. The public is invited to view the exhibit, including...
The annual Butler County Symphony’s holiday show is right around the corner. The popular Holiday Traditions show will take place on Saturday, December 4th at the Butler Intermediate High School. The symphony will perform traditional carols along with music from Christmas classics like The Grinch, Polar Express and Home Alone.
Porter’s will present the 28th annual Artwalk 2021 Art & Music Festival Friday and Saturday in different locations in Alpine. The festival will include free live music, art locations, vendors and food vendors, art silent auction and more. For a complete scheduled, locations or more information, visit artwalkalpine.com.
MENDOCINO Co., 11/17/21 — Holiday season is coming up, and a new show at the Medium Art Gallery in Ukiah features “Small Works” priced at $200 or less to help share the gift of local art. The show will be on display until December 19, and all art displayed is by local artists and available for purchase.
The Festival of Islamic Arts returns to Houston for the 8th time, with a hybrid event in-person at Masjid al Salam in Spring, and online. The festival will feature art from renowned artists from all across the U.S. Visitors will have the opportunity to buy magnificent artwork online as well as browse through the festival hall.
The Friends of the Frankfort Library hosted its 40th annual Fine Art Exhibition and Sale, “The Gem City Art Show” from Friday through Sunday at the Frankfort Community Public Library. Art Show Patrons (those who pledged to spend $60 or more over the course of the weekend) were able to...
