According to reports from Italian source Calciomercato, Thomas Tuchel has shown an interest in Juventus’ Federico Chiesa. The winger thrived during Euro 2020 and reports state the German gaffer is willing to go all in to land the Old Lady‘s star. Chiesa was part of the Italy team that won Euro 2020 and he impressed when he was given his chance to shine for Gli Azzurri, netting two goals in the tournament. Despite this, it was his pace and trickery that was to be admired.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO