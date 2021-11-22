ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brit Awards scrap separate male, female prize categories

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jSEG_0d3wJiDL00

The organizers of the Brit Awards announced Monday they are scrapping separate male and female artist categories in a shakeup designed to make the music prizes more inclusive.

Next year’s awards will feature trophies for U.K. and international artist of the year, replacing male and female awards in each category. Organizers said the change will celebrate artists “solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them.”

The 2022 ceremony will also include four new awards for different genres, decided by public vote: alternative/rock act; hip hop/grime/rap act; dance act and pop/R’n’B act.

The moves are the latest changes made in response to criticism that the awards long failed to reflect the diversity of British music. In 2017, the academy of more than 1,000 music industry professionals that chooses Brits winners was expanded in an attempt to make it more gender-balanced and diverse.

The 2022 Brit Awards ceremony will be held Feb. 8 at London’s O2 Arena, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Comments / 1

Related
kfgo.com

BRIT Awards to introduce gender-neutral categories at 2022 show

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s pop music honours, the BRITs, will get rid of its female and male categories from next year, introducing gender-neutral awards for local and international artists, organisers said on Monday. Performers will now be in the running for artist of the year or international artist of the...
WORLD
The Independent

Why the Brit Awards ditching gender categories makes perfect sense

It’s made headlines, but the news that the 2022 Brit Awards will ditch gendered categories is hardly a surprise. Rumours of a shakeup at the UK music ceremony have been around for the past year. They most recently flared up after Sam Smith – who identifies as non-binary – was excluded from the gendered categories in March. The move feels inevitable. So too does the backlash. But this decision is the correct, logical one for an awards show seeking to avoid the impending irrelevance staring it – and others like it – right in the face.So, as of 2022’s event,...
MUSIC
djmag.com

BRIT Awards revive Dance Act category, remove gendered awards for 2022

The BRIT Awards has introduced a number of new categories and removed gendered awards for its 2022 ceremony. After making adjustments earlier this year, the BRIT Awards — which is set to be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan — has made further changes to its framework, swapping the male and female solo artist categories for an all-inclusive Artist of the Year award. The changes were made after Sam Smith, who is a non-binary artist, said that they felt the BRITS should "celebrate everybody, regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class.”
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Gilligan
NME

Brian May criticises BRIT Awards’ “frightening” choice to scrap gendered awards

Queen‘s Brian May has criticised the BRIT Awards‘ decision to scrap their traditional gendered system for awards categories, calling it emblematic of a “frightening” trend. This week, the BRITs announced details of their 2022 ceremony, including the news that Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year awards...
MUSIC
The Independent

Queen’s Brian May says Brits scrapping gendered award categories is an ‘ill-thought-out’ decision

Brian May has hit out at the Brit Awards over their “ill-thought-out” decision to get rid of gendered categories.On Tuesday (23 November), the annual music awards show announced that their prizes would no longer be split into male and female categories, with the biggest awards of the night now being Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year.In a statement announcing the change, the Brits said the move came to celebrate “artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them” and as a commitment to being...
CELEBRITIES
completemusicupdate.com

BRITs drops gendered awards

The BRIT Awards has announced that it is dropping gendered prizes from next year’s ceremony, filling the gaps with four new genre-based categories. This comes after several years of calls to stop splitting artists up along binary gender lines at industry award events. There were reports in late 2019 that...
ENTERTAINMENT
Shropshire Star

Brits’ decision to scrap gendered categories raises concerns – Culture Secretary

Male and female prizes will be replaced by gender-neutral gongs. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has described as “sad” the Brit Awards’ decision to scrap male and female categories at the ceremony next year. She raised concerns that the move, which will instead see gender-neutral gongs featured, could lead to women...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Brits#Male And Female#Trophies#The Brit Awards#British#The Academy Of More Than
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Dressed as Adele for Halloween

Gabrielle Union's daughter has the best kid's costume this Halloween. The Being Mary Jane actor shared pics of her two-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade, in which the toddler recreates Adele's glamorous look from basketball star Anthony Davis' wedding. In the pics, Wade poses at home, wearing an accurate dupe of the "Easy on Me" singer's Schiaparelli gown, featuring a black bodice and puffed white off-the-shoulder sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Chloe Shut Down The AMAs Stage With Fire Choreo And Flawless Vocals

Chloe first stole hearts as part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, and now, she’s making major waves as a solo artist. The songstress hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform her new single “Have Mercy,” and it’s safe to say she left it all on the stage. Chloe twerked her heart out while delivering flawless vocals, and Twitter was extremely impressed.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here's What Critics Are Saying About Lady Gaga's 'House of Gucci' Performance

Lady Gaga could be gunning for another Academy Award with her upcoming film House of Gucci, if early reaction from fans and critics is any indication. The pop superstar stars as Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime drama opposite Adam Driver, who portrays Reggiani's ex-husband and Italian fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci. Early reactions from critics who've seen the film -- including Rolling Stone's David Fear, who tweeted, "It is absolutely criminal how good of an actress Gaga is" -- could point to more awards in her future. Gaga won her first Oscar in 2018 for best original song alongside her co-writers of the Billboard Hot 100-topping Bradley Cooper duet "Shallow" from A Star Is Born; she was also nominated for best actress that year.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele’s Son, 9, Consoles Her After Her Divorce In Voice Notes On New Album

Cue the waterworks: Adele’s son Angelo reportedly makes an emotional cameo in a track from her highly-anticipated album, ’30.’. Prepare the boxes of Kleenex: Adele’s son Angelo, 9, is reportedly featured in her upcoming album 30, out on Nov. 19. The 33-year-old Grammy winner has included voice notes from her son with ex-husband Simon Konecki in the track “My Little Love” — ones in which Angelo could be heard consoling his emotional mother, according to The Sun.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Freddie Mercury 'slowly let go' of life

Freddie Mercury stopped taking the drugs that were keeping him alive two weeks before he passed away. The Queen frontman passed away from complications from AIDS in November 1991 aged 45 and his former personal assistant, Peter Freestone has told how he and friend Joe Fanelli cared for the 'Don't Stop Me Now' singer in his final days as he "slowly let go".
MUSIC
ABC News

ABC News

461K+
Followers
117K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy