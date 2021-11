Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla, Hudson Pride Center, elected officials and residents after painting the Pride crosswalks near City Hall in celebration of Pride Month. Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla has announced that the City of Hoboken received a perfect 100% rating from the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Municipal Equality Index (MEI), annual examination of more than 500 municipalities across the United States relating to LGBTQ+ laws and policies. This marks the fourth year in a row in which the City received the prestigious score as Hoboken is one of four municipalities in New Jersey to earn a 100% rating from the HRC.

