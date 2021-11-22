Fascinating Colon Home Features Hidden Doors & a Bomb Shelter

When it comes to iconic and unique restaurants, Michigan has plenty to bring to the table. But the Legs Inn restaurant in Cross Village, MI may be the most unique and interesting of them all. The Legs Inn is a timber and stone Polish-American restaurant whose roof is decorated with upside-down stove legs. Inside though, the interior is filled with all sorts of logs, wood burls, stump seats, and antlers. The lighting in the restaurant gives it a different experience level on its own.

