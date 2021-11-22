COVID Vaccination Clinic for 5-to-11-Year Olds Today in Yates County

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Joshua Rodriguez of Binghamton just before noon, Friday. He is alleged to have taken his father’s vehicle from his home in the Town of Huron without permission. Deputies caught him on State Route 104 in the Town of Ontario and took him into custody. While being processed at the jail, Rodriguez was able to manipulate his handcuffs and escape. He was apprehended again a short time later.

