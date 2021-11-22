ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

COVID Vaccination Clinic for 5-to-11-Year Olds Today in Yates County

By Lucas Day
 6 days ago

Yates County Public Health will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children between the ages of 5 and 11...

Governor Says Nursing Homes Must Provide COVID Boosters

Governor Hochul announced Saturday that New York State nursing homes and adult care facilities will be required to make booster doses of COVID-19 Vaccines available to all of their residents. This comes after her earlier announcement that an executive order will empower the Department of Health to limit non-essential, non-urgent...
Penn Yan COVID Clinic

The Old Gordmans Building, located at 254 Lake Street in Penn Yan, will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11. The clinic will run from 3:30-5:00pm, Monday. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration information is available here. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
Binghamton Man Takes Car, Temporarily Escapes Wayne County Jail

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Joshua Rodriguez of Binghamton just before noon, Friday. He is alleged to have taken his father’s vehicle from his home in the Town of Huron without permission. Deputies caught him on State Route 104 in the Town of Ontario and took him into custody. While being processed at the jail, Rodriguez was able to manipulate his handcuffs and escape. He was apprehended again a short time later.
