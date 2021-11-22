ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Canada halts potato exports to U.S. from Prince Edward Island due to fungus

By Rod Nickel
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada has halted exports of fresh potatoes from Prince Edward Island (PEI) to the United States, facing a threat from the U.S. to ban the shipments itself over concerns about the potato wart fungus, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Monday.

The agency (CFIA) confirmed the fungus in high levels on two PEI farms in October, the first in 21 years in the province. Potato wart can decrease crop yields but poses no threat to human health or food safety, the CFIA said.

PEI, the smallest Canadian province, is the third-largest potato-producing province after Manitoba and Alberta, growing about 20% of the national harvest in 2020, according to Statistics Canada. The crop is worth more than C$1 billion ($788 million) annually to the province’s economy, according to the Prince Edward Island Potato Board.

Canada halted movement of PEI seed potatoes to the United States on Nov. 2. The United States notified Canada, however, that it would ban all imports of PEI fresh potatoes unless Canada took further action.

In response, Canada also suspended exports of fresh PEI potatoes, including potatoes for table use and processing, to the United States. The decision does not apply to processed products.

Fresh potatoes can still move to other Canadian provinces, said David Bailey, Canada’s acting chief plant health officer.

The situation highlights a difference of opinion between the United States and Canada over the threat the fungus poses.

Canada’s new safety measures, such as brushing and washing potatoes to remove soil, makes the risk negligible, Bailey said on a conference call.

“The Americans feel the risk is too high for them.”

Potato wart was previously detected in the United States, but has since been eradicated, according to CFIA.

Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said she had raised the issue with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and would work to restore trade access.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

HAVN Life Successfully Exports Naturally Derived Psilocybin From Its Jamaica Facility Into Canada

Demonstrating the integrity of its supply chain from Jamaica into Canada, biotechnology company HAVN Life Sciences (OTCPK: HAVLF) achieved a milestone with international delivery - not an easy task. Moving controlled substances transnationally is fraught with regulatory and trade concerns. HAVN does standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dtnpf.com

A Look at Canada's Cumulative Wheat Exports

As of week 15, or the week ending Nov. 14, Canada's cumulative wheat shipments through licensed facilities are on track to reach the current export forecast released by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (excluding durum) of 13 million metric tons (mmt). This is the best-case scenario based on the most recent October forecasts that estimates 2021-22 supplies falling by 30.3% from the previous year while exports are estimated down 37% from one year ago. The export forecast also includes unlicensed exports and the export of flour, taking ending stocks to 3 mmt, reported by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) as the lowest on record.
AGRICULTURE
KTLA

Some fear China could win from U.S. dispute with Marshall Islands

For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over the terms of its “Compact of Free Association” agreement, which expires […]
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bailey
Person
Tom Vilsack
Reuters

Two cases of Omicron variant detected in Canada, govt says

TORONTO (Reuters) - Two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first detected in Southern Africa last week, have been confirmed in Canada, provincial health officials said on Sunday. The cases were reported in two people who recently travelled to Nigeria, the Ontario government said in a statement. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

U.S. farm exports to set a record, but not as big as expected

China is buying less in U.S. crops and livestock than expected, particularly soybeans, and America’s ag exports are feeling the pinch. Sales are forecast at a record $175.5 billion this fiscal year, said the USDA on Tuesday, but just like the record set last year, the crest was not as high as it looked in the summer.
AGRICULTURE
gcaptain.com

U.S. Exporters Call for More Scrutiny of Carrier Alliances

Agricultural exporters in the US have called on authorities to impose greater scrutiny on shipping alliances and the behaviour of shipping lines during the pandemic. “Today a system of global alliances dominates global shipping, where nine carriers that have been organised into three alliances controlling about 80% of the global shipping market, and 95% on the critical east-west tradelanes,” said the Agriculture Transportation Coalition (AgTrans).
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Agriculture#Potatoes#Fungus#Statistics Canada#Winnipeg#Cfia#Canadian#Americans
MySanAntonio

Canada halts imports from Supermax over forced-labor allegations

Canada has halted imports from Malaysian glove-maker Supermax weeks after a similar move from the U.S. amid allegations of forced-labor practices. Canada barred additional deliveries from the company's unit, Supermax Healthcare Canada, to the government until an audit report on the matter mandated by the firm is reviewed by authorities, Public Services and Procurement Canada said in a statement on Nov. 10. The audit report is expected by the middle of this month, according to the statement.
ECONOMY
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symtoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicorn were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy