ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Top special ops commander says US can't count on Taliban to fight ISIS-K

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27IdY5_0d3wIvPL00


The head of U.S. Special Operations Command said he doesn’t believe the United States can rely on Afghanistan's newly installed Taliban government in the fight against the threat from the Islamic State.

Gen. Richard Clarke said he doesn’t “see [the Taliban] as a partner,” and he noted the threat from within Afghanistan “still exists” and is growing, during an appearance at the Halifax International Security Forum on Friday, according to Defense One .

FAMILY OF AID WORKER KILLED IN BOTCHED DRONE STRIKE STILL IN AFGHANISTAN

The Pentagon is relying on “ over-the-horizon ” capabilities to hit targets now that U.S. troops are not in Afghanistan following the conclusion of the 20-year war at the end of August. But critics and experts have questioned the feasibility of depending on such strikes without ground forces to gather real-time intelligence.

“It’s going to be harder,” without forces present, Clarke added. “Anytime you have a physical presence on the ground, it stimulates the enemy forces. You see and sense with partner forces. So it is going to be harder.”

He also said the U.S. focus in Afghanistan should be on the growing threat from ISIS-K , the Afghanistan affiliate of the Islamic State which could have the capabilities to launch an attack outside of the country within less than a year, according to various Defense officials, and that the U.S. should be partnering with those on-the-ground for help.

“We’ve built amazing counterterrorism capabilities over the last 20 years,” the general said. “Some of those capabilities can still be used in Afghanistan today. We have to work with Afghans that remain in Afghanistan to see and sense, and we have to work with regional allies. There are still other embassies that remain in Afghanistan. There are still other intel threads. But the most important thing for us in Afghanistan is to understand the intel picture of where ISIS-K exists there today.”

The U.S. is hoping the Taliban can successfully fight off ISIS-K and other terror groups that could regrow under the current leadership.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“We want the Taliban to succeed against ISIS-K,” State Department Special Representative Thomas West told reporters earlier this month. “When it comes to other groups, look, al Qaeda continues to have a presence in Afghanistan that we are very concerned about, and that is an issue of ongoing concern for us in our dialogue with the Taliban.”

Special Representative Deborah Lyons told the U.N. Security Council last week that ISIS-K was now present in " nearly all provinces " of Afghanistan "and [are] increasingly active."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 11

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban leader pleads for help in first address

The leader of the Taliban has delivered his first televised address since the group took power in Afghanistan in mid-August. He vowed not to interfere in other countries, and asked for international aid. "We assure all the countries that we will not interfere in their internal affairs and we want...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Isis#Special Ops#The Islamic State#Defense One#Pentagon#Afghans
floridianpress.com

Combat Veteran to Launch Investigation into Biden’s Arming of Terrorist Groups

After President Joe Biden’s botched military retreat in Afghanistan that lead to deaths of 13 U.S. Servicemen and women, and unreported American citizens being killed during a suicide terrorist attack at the Kabul international airport, it was only a matter of time before China, Russia, and Pakistan, would gain access to billions of dollars in U.S. military equipment the administration abandoned in Afghanistan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Islamic State expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, Taliban unable to control, warns UN envoy

The UN envoy to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group now appears present in nearly all Afghan provinces and “increasingly active”. Briefing on the Afghanistan situation following the Taliban’s takeover, Deborah Lyons, UN special representative for Afghanistan, told the UN Security Council that the Taliban “appears to rely heavily on extra-judicial detentions and killings” in its response against suspected Islamic State-Khorasan members.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces economic crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces an economic crisis following its takeover of the landlocked country in August this year. The Afghan economy has gone from bad to worse and could lead to total collapse, reports the Asia Times. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its...
WORLD
AFP

Taliban regime won't 'interfere' in other countries' affairs: PM

The Taliban co-founder and now prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund pledged Saturday that his government will "not interfere" in other countries' internal affairs, and urged international charities to continue offering aid to the war-ravaged country. "We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," Hassan said in his speech, insisting that the problems facing the country were the result of the previous governments.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
abc17news.com

Afghan prime minister defends Taliban’s rule amid crisis

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban prime minister is defending the group’s rule amid a worsening economic crisis. In his first public address since the Taliban took over three months ago, Prime Minister Mohammed Hassan Akhund has told Afghans that the Taliban are not to blame for the economic collapse and growing humanitarian crisis. He says the Taliban are trying to repair the corruption and mismanagement of the ousted government. He also dismisses international demands for a more inclusive government, a step the U.S. and other countries have demanded before recognizing the new rule in Afghanistan.
WORLD
AOL Corp

EXPLAINER: What happened to the Afghanistan evacuation?

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, an Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepares to receive soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 30, 2021. The U.S. airlifted 124,000 people out of Kabul over about six weeks as the American-backed Afghan military and government fell to the Taliban. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP, File)
WORLD
stlouisnews.net

US special envoy for Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Doha next week

Washington [US], November 25 (ANI): The US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tom West will be meeting with the Taliban leaders in Doha next week. "They'll discuss ... our vital national interests when it comes to Afghanistan," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price, reported Tolo News. "That includes counterterrorism, that includes...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

On This Day: U.S. ground troops arrive in Afghanistan

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1783, more than 6,000 British troops evacuated New York City after signing the peace treaty ending the Revolutionary War. In 1947, film industry executives introduced the first Hollywood blacklist banning people accused of communist sympathies from working in the film industry. The blacklist came about after 10 directors, producers and actors refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Taliban reveals agenda of upcoming talks with Washington

The Taliban plans to discuss American recognition of its interim government, the unfreezing of assets and Afghanistan's reconstruction in upcoming talks with the US in Qatari capital Doha, the group's spokesman has revealed. In an interview with Sputnik news agency on Wednesday, Suhail Shaheen said the militant group is open...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

The United States will resume talks with the Taliban next week in Qatar, addressing among other issues the fight against terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The American delegation will be led by the US special representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, for the planned two weeks of discussions, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday. The two sides will discuss "our vital national interests," which include counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan's devastated economy, and safe passage out of Afghanistan for US citizens and Afghans who worked for the United States during the 20 year war. West met two weeks ago in Pakistan with representatives of the hardline Islamist movement that seized power in August as US forces completed their withdrawal.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden expected to sign bill giving 13 troops killed in Afghanistan Congressional Gold Medals

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution by Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan in August with Congressional Gold Medals. The resolution already passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in October with unanimous approval and now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho8.com

US has positioned special ops near Ethiopia for potential US embassy assistance

The US military has positioned US special operations forces in Djibouti to be ready to provide assistance to the US Embassy in Ethiopia if the situation worsens, according to one military official and two sources familiar with the movements. The activation of some Army rangers from the 1/75 Battalion suggests...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
179K+
Followers
55K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy