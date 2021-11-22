ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WATCH: Bald eagle snatches shark from man fishing in Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NiBTj_0d3wItdt00

DUNEDIN, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A man fishing with his family off the Dunedin Causeway got a bit of a surprise after a bald eagle snatched his catch away.

Utah couple Chad and Amanda Rissman had been visiting family in Pinellas County when they decided to go the beach to catch the sunset on Wednesday, which they missed the night before.

Eye strain from too much screen time has forced half of Americans to cancel plans, call out sick

Amanda said while there, they decided to test out Chad’s fishing skills since he got his fishing license that morning, but after a day of no nibbles, the family was beginning to pack up their stuff.

That’s when one of the lines started moving.

Spotting the movement, Chad and an uncle began reeling what they thought was a fish, but as their quarry approached, they realized what they caught was actually a shark.

A TikTok video showed the two men tried to get close to the shark to cut it loose, but as they got closer, a bald eagle swooped out of nowhere, and snatched the shark,

@amandarnhot

Why is it spicy? When the Bald Eagle steels your Shark you let em have it. ##florida ##floridaman ##floridalife ##floridafishing ##foxnews

♬ original sound – Mr. Earle

Amanda said the eagle stayed around the family for around 20 minutes while it ate the shark on the beach, even drawing a crown from the Jeep Club nearby.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Daily

Florida Man Takes Kids Without Fathers On Fishing Trips

His nonprofit Take a Kid Fishing Inc. is uplifting kids, one fish at a time. William Dunn, a man who was born and raised in Miami, had a rough childhood. He grew up on boats because his father ran a lobster business off the coast of Florida. For Dunn, fishing has always been an escape. A few years ago, he got a calling - fishing had helped him get through his hard times so he wanted to give back to kids who were struggling in foster care, or those who were just having a hard time without a father figure in their lives.
FLORIDA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Central Florida elementary school students help save bald eagle

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Ms. Mullins’ second grade class at Coronado Beach Elementary School was out on the playground last week when some of the students noticed something in the bushes. "He was right in there! Right over there where the tree is. Right there," said Rutley, Oliver, Preston,...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Sun-Journal

Auburn man rescues poisoned bald eagle

AUBURN — Ken Audet was stunned as he looked at Lake Auburn through his living room window. The view was different that morning: Audet saw something floating in the water, close to a rock near shore. Audet walked down and discovered a bald eagle with its wings outstretched. It was...
AUBURN, ME
WHIO Dayton

Louisville Zoo’s bald eagle has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sequoia, a bald eagle who made the Louisville Zoo his home since 1985, has died, WAVE reported. Sequoia was brought to the zoo after rescuers found him in the wild with a broken wing. Rescuers had to amputate the wing to save the animal’s life, which meant he could not be released into the wild, WLKY reported.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark#Bald Eagle#Wfla#Americans#Tiktok#The Jeep Club#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Anita Durairaj

A rare medical case of the woman with 4 legs

Myrtle CorbinPicture by Charles Eisenmann; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. It was a very rare medical case but Josephine Myrtle Corbin was born in 1868 as a dipygus. The dipygus is the rarest case of conjoined twinning where the parasitic twin is completely enclosed in the body of the healthy twin. The result is a severe congenital deformity where the legs and pelvis become duplicated.
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
bobgermanylaw.com

Is it Illegal to Drive Another Person’s Car in Mississippi?

It is illegal to drive someone else’s car if you do not have permission. However, when permission is granted to drive another person’s car, it is not illegal to do so. This is often the case within families. One family member will purchase an automobile and others in the home may drive it. When this happens, often, the family member who purchased the car and expected others in the home to drive it most likely included these other parties on their insurance.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Jet Avoids Crashing After Running into Bird Flock, Covered with Carcasses in Horrifying Landing

Most of us have experienced a harrowing flight experience, but few folks can relate to the experience of their plane hitting a bird flock. A Ryanair jet made an unfortunate collision with a large heron flock as it was preparing to land. The flight left from London and made its way to Bologna, Italy without any issues until the very end. According to The Sun, the plane collided with the bird flock just before it touched down.
ACCIDENTS
dawgnation.com

What Florida hiring Billy Napier means for Georgia football

Georgia’s biggest rival has a new head coach, as the University of Florida hired Billy Napier as the new head coach. Napier replaces Dan Mullen, who was fired after four seasons at the helm. Less than a year after winning the SEC East and beating Georgia, the Gators moved on from Mullen. Florida beat Florida State on Saturday to move to 6-6 on the season.
FLORIDA STATE
Smithonian

Watch Bald Eagles Tussle in the Middle of a Minnesota Street

Earlier this month in Minnesota, two bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) were found with their talons interlocked, potentially caught in a quarrel, right in the middle of a neighborhood street, reports Nicoletta Lanese for Live Science. A small crowd gathered around the eagles, and eventually, the Plymouth Police Department was called...
MINNESOTA STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy