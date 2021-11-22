College scholarship for Newberry County resident

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC) has announced its annual Board of Directors Scholarship Program. This program awards $2,500 scholarships on an annual basis to graduating high school seniors who are residents from counties chosen by lot by the Association. Since Newberry County was selected in the draw for 2022, one scholarship will be awarded to a resident of Newberry County.

Applicants for the SCAC Board of Directors Scholarship must be planning to attend a South Carolina college/university or two-year technical college in the fall of 2022. All applicants must complete an application form and write an essay on their aspirations and goals. Two letters of recommendation are also required. Scholarship notices and application forms have been sent to Newberry County high schools and students may apply online via http://www.sccounties.org/scac-scholarships. The application deadline is February 1, 2022.

The recipient will be selected by an SCAC Scholarship Selection Committee in April.