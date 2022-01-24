ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXaGW_0d3wIIQM00
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vdxnx_0d3wIIQM00
Tripadvisor

#30. Cheebo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7533 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046-3407
- Address: 7533 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046-3407
Tripadvisor

#29. Mi Piace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (556 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 25 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105-1901
- Address: 25 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105-1901
Tripadvisor

#28. The Tasting Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291-3744
- Address: 1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291-3744
Tripadvisor

#27. Trastevere Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (563 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd Ste 423, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6136
- Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd Ste 423, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6136
Tripadvisor

#26. Osteria La Buca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5210 1/2 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038-3145
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpDSn_0d3wIIQM00
Tripadvisor

#25. SunCafe Organic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10820 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91604-3338
- Address: 10820 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91604-3338
Tripadvisor

#24. Little Dom's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2128 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027-2012
- Address: 2128 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027-2012
Tripadvisor

#23. The Stinking Rose

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (629 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 55 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211-2204
- Address: 55 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211-2204
Tripadvisor

#22. Caffe Pinguini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6935 Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90293-7674
- Address: 6935 Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90293-7674
Tripadvisor

#21. Union

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 37 E Union St, Pasadena, CA 91103-3923
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31c5tW_0d3wIIQM00
Tripadvisor

#20. Masa of Echo Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026-3227
- Address: 1800 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026-3227
Tripadvisor

#19. Scopa Italian Roots

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2905 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90292-5546
- Address: 2905 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90292-5546
Tripadvisor

#18. The Terrace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8358 W Sunset Blvd Sunset Tower Hotel, West Hollywood, CA 90069-1516
- Address: 8358 W Sunset Blvd Sunset Tower Hotel, West Hollywood, CA 90069-1516
Tripadvisor

#17. Maggiano's - Farmers Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036-6222
- Address: 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036-6222
Tripadvisor

#16. Cecconi's West Hollywood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (561 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8764 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069-5015
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36c5c1_0d3wIIQM00
Tripadvisor

#15. Osteria Mozza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (689 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038-3410
- Address: 6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038-3410
Tripadvisor

#14. Drago Centro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 525 S Flower St Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90071-2247
- Address: 525 S Flower St Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90071-2247
Tripadvisor

#13. Culina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 S Doheny Dr Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA 90048-3704
- Address: 300 S Doheny Dr Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA 90048-3704
Tripadvisor

#12. california PIZZA KITCHEN

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd Ste 255, West Hollywood, CA 90028-6136
- Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd Ste 255, West Hollywood, CA 90028-6136
Tripadvisor

#11. Pizzeria Mozza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (738 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ewfSl_0d3wIIQM00
Tripadvisor

#10. Gale's Italian Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 452 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105-2634
- Address: 452 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105-2634
Tripadvisor

#9. Bestia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (610 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021-1755
- Address: 2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021-1755
Tripadvisor

#8. The Factory Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1300 Factory Pl Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90013-2591
- Address: 1300 Factory Pl Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90013-2591
Tripadvisor

#7. Bossa Nova Brazilian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, South American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7181 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046-4417
- Address: 7181 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046-4417
Tripadvisor

#6. The Luggage Room Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 260 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105-2014
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RrXGJ_0d3wIIQM00
Tripadvisor

#5. Ca' Del Sole

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4100 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91602-2831
- Address: 4100 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91602-2831
Tripadvisor

#4. Madeo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8897 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-2405
- Address: 8897 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-2405
Tripadvisor

#3. Angelini Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7313 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2534
- Address: 7313 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2534
Tripadvisor

#2. Maccheroni Republic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 332 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013-1208
- Address: 332 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013-1208
Tripadvisor

#1. Raffaello Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 S Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90731-2626
- Read more on Tripadvisor

