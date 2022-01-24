Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#30. Cheebo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7533 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046-3407
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Mi Piace- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (556 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 25 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105-1901
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. The Tasting Kitchen- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291-3744
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Trastevere Ristorante Italiano- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (563 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd Ste 423, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6136
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Osteria La Buca- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5210 1/2 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038-3145
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. SunCafe Organic- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10820 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91604-3338
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Little Dom's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2128 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027-2012
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. The Stinking Rose- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (629 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 55 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211-2204
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Caffe Pinguini- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6935 Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90293-7674
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Union- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 37 E Union St, Pasadena, CA 91103-3923
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Masa of Echo Park- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026-3227
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Scopa Italian Roots- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2905 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90292-5546
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. The Terrace- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8358 W Sunset Blvd Sunset Tower Hotel, West Hollywood, CA 90069-1516
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Maggiano's - Farmers Market- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036-6222
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Cecconi's West Hollywood- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (561 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8764 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069-5015
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Osteria Mozza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (689 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038-3410
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Drago Centro- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 525 S Flower St Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90071-2247
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Culina- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 S Doheny Dr Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA 90048-3704
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. california PIZZA KITCHEN- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd Ste 255, West Hollywood, CA 90028-6136
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Pizzeria Mozza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (738 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2017
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Gale's Italian Restaurant and Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 452 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105-2634
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Bestia- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (610 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021-1755
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. The Factory Kitchen- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1300 Factory Pl Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90013-2591
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Bossa Nova Brazilian Cuisine- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, South American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7181 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046-4417
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. The Luggage Room Pizzeria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 260 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105-2014
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Ca' Del Sole- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4100 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91602-2831
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Madeo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8897 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-2405
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Angelini Osteria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7313 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2534
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Maccheroni Republic- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 332 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013-1208
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Raffaello Ristorante- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 S Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90731-2626
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0