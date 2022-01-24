Yulia Grigoryeva // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Cheebo

Tripadvisor

#29. Mi Piace

Tripadvisor

#28. The Tasting Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#27. Trastevere Ristorante Italiano

Tripadvisor

#26. Osteria La Buca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7533 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046-3407- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (556 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 25 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105-1901- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (252 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291-3744- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (563 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd Ste 423, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6136- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (189 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5210 1/2 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038-3145

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. SunCafe Organic

Tripadvisor

#24. Little Dom's

Tripadvisor

#23. The Stinking Rose

Tripadvisor

#22. Caffe Pinguini

Tripadvisor

#21. Union

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10820 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91604-3338- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2128 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027-2012- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (629 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 55 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211-2204- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, European- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6935 Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90293-7674- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 37 E Union St, Pasadena, CA 91103-3923

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Masa of Echo Park

Tripadvisor

#19. Scopa Italian Roots

Tripadvisor

#18. The Terrace

Tripadvisor

#17. Maggiano's - Farmers Market

Tripadvisor

#16. Cecconi's West Hollywood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1800 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026-3227- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2905 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90292-5546- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8358 W Sunset Blvd Sunset Tower Hotel, West Hollywood, CA 90069-1516- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036-6222- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (561 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 8764 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069-5015

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Osteria Mozza

Tripadvisor

#14. Drago Centro

Tripadvisor

#13. Culina

Tripadvisor

#12. california PIZZA KITCHEN

Tripadvisor

#11. Pizzeria Mozza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (689 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038-3410- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (284 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 525 S Flower St Ste 120, Los Angeles, CA 90071-2247- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 300 S Doheny Dr Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA 90048-3704- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,232 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6801 Hollywood Blvd Ste 255, West Hollywood, CA 90028-6136- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (738 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 641 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2017

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Gale's Italian Restaurant and Bar

Tripadvisor

#9. Bestia

Tripadvisor

#8. The Factory Kitchen

Tripadvisor

#7. Bossa Nova Brazilian Cuisine

Tripadvisor

#6. The Luggage Room Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 452 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105-2634- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (610 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021-1755- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Northern-Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1300 Factory Pl Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90013-2591- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, South American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7181 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046-4417- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 260 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105-2014

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Ca' Del Sole

Tripadvisor

#4. Madeo

Tripadvisor

#3. Angelini Osteria

Tripadvisor

#2. Maccheroni Republic

Tripadvisor

#1. Raffaello Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4100 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91602-2831- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 8897 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-2405- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (496 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Sicilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7313 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036-2534- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 332 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013-1208- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 400 S Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90731-2626

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor