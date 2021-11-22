ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

BMW to remain PGA tournament sponsor through 2027

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoZMP_0d3wIHXd00

BMW will remain the title sponsor of the PGA Tour’s second FedExCup Playoffs event through 2027.

The automaker has been a sponsor since 2007 with the launch of the FedExCup.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to BMW for their continued support of the PGA Tour and the Western Golf Association through 2027,” tour commissioner Jay Monahan said Monday in a news release. “The BMW Championship played an incredibly impactful role in launching the FedExCup in 2007 and BMW’s commitment to presenting a best-in-class event each year continues to elevate the FedExCup Playoffs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWWIA_0d3wIHXd00 Also Read:
WATCH: Tiger Woods shows off swing, improved recovery

The PGA Tour also announced Monday that the BMW Championship will be held at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago in 2023. The event was held there in 2020.

Wilmington Country Club in Delaware will host the 2022 event Aug. 18-21.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
GOLF
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka’s match is another profitable pantomime

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact moment when Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka’s feud took a terminal lurch into manufactured mediocrity. After all, there remains a healthy contingent who still believe the pair’s banal bickering has been contrived from the outset; a plague of corniness set in motion by the PGA Tour’s promise to reward players for their social media footprint. But in the heat of the BMW Championship, when DeChambeau confronted and swore at a taunting spectator, there appeared to be at least a whiff of smoke. And after the PGA Tour itself threatened to throw fans out who...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Golf Digest

PGA Tour winner's daughter accidentally smashes golf ball through house window

To borrow a phrase from our favorite Masters leader board update guy Chris Vernon, golf gamblers were wondering, "WHERE THE HELL IS CHARLEY HOFFMAN?!" last week. A popular pick in DFS contests ahead of the Houston Open, the four-time PGA Tour winner withdrew right before his first round tee time with a bad back, suddenly making him not so popular.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Tiger Woods
numberfire.com

PGA Betting Guide for The RSM Classic

Picking winners of a golf tournament is hard. Doing it consistently is downright impossible. However, finding value is something all bettors must practice in order to give themselves the best chance to make hay when the day finally comes that they select a champion. Below, we will cover the best...
GOLF
fantasyalarm.com

PGA DFS Playbook: The RSM Classic

I’ll tell you what, this wrap around schedule still throws me off. I should be used to it by now but it’s still crazy to me that golf is considered a year round sport but here we are in mid-November breaking down another event. The benefit of this time of year is you get to see more of the young players and grinders on the PGA Tour before the meat of the season begins. Most of these players are on the lower tier having to grind through the fall and winter while the top dogs can pick and choose the events they wish to attend, usually because of sponsorship responsibilities.
GOLF
The Game Haus

Data Drives the Latest PGA Frontiers

One of the PGA Tour’s most controversial competitors may be onto something huge. Two years ago, Bryson DeChambeau made headlines for suddenly beefing up following an overhaul of his training regime. With a prestigious amateur career behind him, one which saw his name scrawled next to the likes of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, the surprising move caught the attention of pundits and other pros.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Championship#Pga#The Pga Tour#The Bmw Championship#Wilmington Country Club#First Pga Tour
golfmagic.com

BMW to sponsor second FedEx Cup Playoff event for further five years

BMW will continue its sponsorship of the second event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs until 2027, according to an announcement made by the PGA Tour and the Western Golf Association. It was also discovered that the event will return to Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago in 2023, which hosted the event back in 2020.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Bmw, the five-year extension as title sponsor

BMW, the PGA TOUR and the Western Golf Association announced today a five-year extension for BMW to remain the title sponsor of the TOUR’s second FedExCup Playoffs event through 2027. Also announced today was the return of the BMW Championship to the Chicago area in 2023 at Olympia Fields Country Club, which also hosted the event in 2020 with Jon Rahm outdueling Dustin Johnson in a sudden-death playoff.
GOLF
golfbusinessnews.com

PGA of America partners with FairWays to Leadership

The PGA of America has announced a partnership with FairWays to Leadership, a charitable organisation that expands diversity in business leadership through access to golf. FairWays to Leadership supports US college students from diverse backgrounds by providing leadership training so they can become effective business leaders, and the social skills to help them access opportunities through the game and business of golf.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfbusinessnews.com

PGA Tour unveils TV rights schedule for 2022 tournaments

The PGA Tour has announced the network and cable schedule for the 2022 portion of the 2021-22 schedule, with CBS Sports (20 events) and NBC (12 events) maintaining weekend coverage for the majority of FedExCup tournaments. Under the new, nine-year domestic media rights agreements with ViacomCBS and Comcast NBCUniversal that...
GOLF
calgolfnews.com

Major No-Shows at PGA Show

Planning for the 69th PGA Merchandise Show is well underway, but a list of those renting exhibit space reveals several top companies are missing. The list dated Nov. 18, 2021 does not include the two largest golf equipment companies, Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) and Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) nor well-known smaller makers Tour Edge Golf and Wilson Golf.
ORLANDO, FL
Tennis World Usa

Pga Tour, announced a broadcast schedule

The PGA TOUR announced today the network and cable schedule for the 2022 portion of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Schedule, with CBS Sports (20 events) and NBC (12 events) maintaining weekend coverage for the majority of FedExCup tournaments. Pga Tour, schedule. Under the new, nine-year domestic media rights agreements with...
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy