ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jG9QY_0d3wIEtS00
alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXuZM_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#30. Portofino’s at the Arboretum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8128 Providence Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277-9718
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7fTE_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#29. North Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1414 S Tryon St Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28203-5177
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bU6g9_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#28. Giacomo's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10230 Berkeley place drive 160, Charlotte, NC 28262
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1wgJ_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#27. Portofino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5126 Park Rd Ste 1C, Charlotte, NC 28209-3747
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNIm6_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#26. The Rusty Onion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6654 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLVZc_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#25. Open Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1318 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28208-5216
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEPCn_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#24. Luisa's Brick Oven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1730 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC 28209-3722
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIrsl_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#23. Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1701 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2545
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21B0hy_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#22. Fiamma Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2418 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5927
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3y2w_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#21. True Crafted Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7828 Rea Rd Ste F, Charlotte, NC 28277-6550
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZggn_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#20. Via Roma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7416 Waverly Walk Ave Suite H-2, Charlotte, NC 28277-8036
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uNfv_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#19. Riccio's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9213 Baybrook Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277-3576
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9KAp_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#18. Angeline's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 303 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1912
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e41EE_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#17. Intermezzo Pizzeria and Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1427 E 10th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2052
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34j1qW_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#16. Dolce Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1710 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203-5256
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EvBq_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#15. Vivace Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 Metropolitan Ave Building E, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28204-3351
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Iasq_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#14. Aqua E Vino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4219 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-4085
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXaeV_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#13. Portofino's Italian Restaurant Ayrsley

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjWNt_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#12. Stagioni

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 715 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207-2371
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBDH0_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#11. Pizzeria Omaggio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1055 Metropolitan Ave Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28204-3402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FmSRB_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#10. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1801 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203-6065
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4BrD_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#9. Toscana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6401 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3800
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LBTr_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#8. Vapiano Charlotte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (302 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-3212
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVPP4_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#7. Oggi Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16646 Hawfield Way Dr Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28277-6128
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375wD8_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#6. Portofino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3124 Eastway Dr Ste 510, Charlotte, NC 28205-5687
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5qky_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#5. Maggiano's Little Italy

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (646 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3531
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORjil_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#4. Aria Tuscan Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (448 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-4000
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXYlS_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mama Ricotta's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (692 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 S Kings Dr Aa, Charlotte, NC 28204-2932
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUXwa_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#2. Luce Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 214 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1078
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTz5x_0d3wIEtS00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Fig Tree Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1601 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Italian Food#Italian Restaurant#Food Drink#The Arboretum Rating
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy