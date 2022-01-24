alfernec // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#30. Portofino’s at the Arboretum

#29. North Italia

#28. Giacomo's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

#27. Portofino

#26. The Rusty Onion

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8128 Providence Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277-9718- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1414 S Tryon St Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28203-5177- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10230 Berkeley place drive 160, Charlotte, NC 28262- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5126 Park Rd Ste 1C, Charlotte, NC 28209-3747- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6654 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900

#25. Open Kitchen

#24. Luisa's Brick Oven

#23. Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar

#22. Fiamma Restaurant

#21. True Crafted Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (170 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1318 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28208-5216- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1730 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC 28209-3722- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1701 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2545- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2418 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5927- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7828 Rea Rd Ste F, Charlotte, NC 28277-6550

#20. Via Roma

#19. Riccio's Italian Restaurant

#18. Angeline's

#17. Intermezzo Pizzeria and Cafe

#16. Dolce Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 7416 Waverly Walk Ave Suite H-2, Charlotte, NC 28277-8036- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9213 Baybrook Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277-3576- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 303 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1912- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1427 E 10th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2052- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1710 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203-5256

#15. Vivace Italian Restaurant

#14. Aqua E Vino

#13. Portofino's Italian Restaurant Ayrsley

#12. Stagioni

#11. Pizzeria Omaggio

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1100 Metropolitan Ave Building E, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28204-3351- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 4219 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-4085- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 715 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207-2371- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1055 Metropolitan Ave Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28204-3402

#10. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

#9. Toscana

#8. Vapiano Charlotte

#7. Oggi Ristorante Italiano

#6. Portofino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1801 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203-6065- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6401 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3800- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (302 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 201 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-3212- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 16646 Hawfield Way Dr Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28277-6128- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3124 Eastway Dr Ste 510, Charlotte, NC 28205-5687

#5. Maggiano's Little Italy

#4. Aria Tuscan Grille

#3. Mama Ricotta's

#2. Luce Restaurant & Bar

#1. The Fig Tree Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (646 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3531- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (448 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 100 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-4000- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (692 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 601 S Kings Dr Aa, Charlotte, NC 28204-2932- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$$$- Address: 214 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1078- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, French- Price: $$$$- Address: 1601 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2411

