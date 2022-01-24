Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
alfernec // Shutterstock
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.
With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#30. Portofino’s at the Arboretum- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8128 Providence Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28277-9718
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. North Italia- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1414 S Tryon St Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28203-5177
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Giacomo's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10230 Berkeley place drive 160, Charlotte, NC 28262
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Portofino- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5126 Park Rd Ste 1C, Charlotte, NC 28209-3747
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. The Rusty Onion- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6654 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Open Kitchen- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1318 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28208-5216
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Luisa's Brick Oven- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1730 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC 28209-3722
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1701 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2545
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Fiamma Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2418 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5927
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. True Crafted Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7828 Rea Rd Ste F, Charlotte, NC 28277-6550
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Via Roma- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7416 Waverly Walk Ave Suite H-2, Charlotte, NC 28277-8036
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Riccio's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9213 Baybrook Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277-3576
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Angeline's- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 303 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1912
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Intermezzo Pizzeria and Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1427 E 10th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2052
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Dolce Ristorante- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1710 Kenilworth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203-5256
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Vivace Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 Metropolitan Ave Building E, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28204-3351
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Aqua E Vino- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4219 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-4085
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Portofino's Italian Restaurant Ayrsley- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Stagioni- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 715 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207-2371
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Pizzeria Omaggio- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1055 Metropolitan Ave Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28204-3402
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1801 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203-6065
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Toscana- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6401 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3800
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Vapiano Charlotte- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (302 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-3212
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Oggi Ristorante Italiano- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16646 Hawfield Way Dr Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28277-6128
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Portofino's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (228 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3124 Eastway Dr Ste 510, Charlotte, NC 28205-5687
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Maggiano's Little Italy- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (646 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3531
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Aria Tuscan Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (448 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-4000
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Mama Ricotta's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (692 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 S Kings Dr Aa, Charlotte, NC 28204-2932
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Luce Restaurant & Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (299 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 214 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202-1078
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. The Fig Tree Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (766 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1601 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2411
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0