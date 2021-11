HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firecracker E-permit applications are available online through the Honolulu Fire Department’s (HFD) website, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 21. According to HFD, permits are nonrefundable and a permit does not guarantee that firecrackers are available for purchase. HFD said firecracker permits for New Year’s Eve must be picked up at designated Satellite […]

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO