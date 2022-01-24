Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Cedar Rapids on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

#9. Zio Johno's Spaghetti House Inc

#8. Papa Juan's

#7. Via Sofia's

#6. Bari Italian

#5. Napoli's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 755 7th Ave, Marion, IA 52302- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5505 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-1925- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, American- Price: $- Address: 1125 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-5005- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 450 1st St SW Suite 300, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404-5743- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 500 Marion Blvd, Marion, IA 52302

#4. Zoey's Pizzera

#3. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

#2. Vino's Ristorante

#1. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 690 10th St, Marion, IA 52302-3433- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 367 Collins Rd, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3611 1st Ave SE Town & Country Shopping Center, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-6149- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (491 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 320 Collins Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-3119