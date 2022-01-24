ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLK37_0d3wCSn800
Julia Mikhaylova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity . Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

With more than 90,000 establishments offering Italian-style dishes here in America, there are endless options to consider when craving the flavorful, savory tastes of “The Boot.” Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Italian restaurants in Cedar Rapids on Tripadvisor . Click through these slides to see if your favorite trattoria made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKuyI_0d3wCSn800
Tripadvisor

#9. Zio Johno's Spaghetti House Inc

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 755 7th Ave, Marion, IA 52302
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzi2d_0d3wCSn800
Tripadvisor

#8. Papa Juan's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5505 Center Point Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-1925
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbETV_0d3wCSn800
Tripadvisor

#7. Via Sofia's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 1125 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-5005
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBZXj_0d3wCSn800
Tripadvisor

#6. Bari Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 450 1st St SW Suite 300, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404-5743
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7ZTF_0d3wCSn800
Tripadvisor

#5. Napoli's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 Marion Blvd, Marion, IA 52302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLnfM_0d3wCSn800
Tripadvisor

#4. Zoey's Pizzera

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 690 10th St, Marion, IA 52302-3433
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evNr4_0d3wCSn800
Tripadvisor

#3. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 367 Collins Rd, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BogWi_0d3wCSn800
Tripadvisor

#2. Vino's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3611 1st Ave SE Town & Country Shopping Center, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-6149
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnSST_0d3wCSn800
Tripadvisor

#1. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (491 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 320 Collins Rd NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-3119
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Restaurants
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Cedar Rapids, IA
Restaurants
Cedar Rapids, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Food Drink#Mexican#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor#American Price
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy