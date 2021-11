Early dip-buyers didn't stick around for long, but a second wave of selling attracted some interest. As you'd expect, breadth is very poor at around 1250 gainers to 6600 decliners, but it is quite interesting that the number of new 12-month lows is relatively small at only about 275. It was much higher earlier in the week, but this is a sign that this selling is rotational in nature and that the stocks that have already been hit hard are doing better than the big-caps.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO