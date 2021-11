Returning starters: Ella Abernathy, Kaitlyn Kincaid, Bailey Bryant. Other key players: Maddison Powell, Katie Cozort, Jenna Abernathy, Regan Winkler, Aubrie Snyder. From the coach: “This conference is usually pretty good, but I don’t really know exactly what to expect with some teams losing key players. I still think we can compete. We have a very strong top eight. Ella averaged 17 points per game, so that’s a big player to return for us. And the addition to Aubrie is big.” — Liz Taylor.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO