Rent the Runway, Inc.

Street.Com
 6 days ago

'Straight Outta Compton' topped box office sales this weekend, bringing in just over $56...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Nordstrom, Inc.

Nordstrom, Inc.

Let's Fall in Love With 'Unusual Options Activity' (Tongue a Bit in Cheek!) "Let's fall in love Why shouldn't we fall in love? Our hearts are made of it Let's take a chance Why be afraid of it? Let's close our eyes and make our own paradise Little we know of it, still we can try To make a go of it..." - Harold Arlen and Ted...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Rent the Runway Stock Pops as Analysts Take Bullish Stance

The shares of Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) are popping today, last seen up 8.1% to trade at $17.52. At least three firms have initiated coverage of the security with an "overweight" rating, including KeyBanc, Piper Sandler, and Wells Fargo. Plus, Credit Suisse initiated coverage with an "outperform" rating, and a $20 price target. Wells Fargo noted the company's scalable business model and growth potential could support higher margins in the long term.
STOCKS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires and more than 25% live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Brand Has the Worst Dealers in America

Car sales began to explode this year, but there are many challenges — mostly lack of inventory due to a shortage of chips used in cars. Despite the challenges, satisfaction with the sales experience at the dealership is unchanged from last year, according to J.D. Power. Not all dealers perform well, however, and the brand […]
ECONOMY
WWD

Holiday 2021: A Good Start, But What Happens Next?

What a difference a day can make. Riding third-quarter momentum and with store traffic on the rise, Black Friday sales results were strong, supporting expectations for healthy holiday gains. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade also elevated holiday spirits since crowds could come out and watch in person, after being unable to last year due to COVID-19.
FESTIVAL
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: App of the Day – Rent the Runway

Men may not necessarily understand this, but many women refuse to wear the same dress or outfit to multiple special occasions. Or at least they’d rather not be seen in the same thing as the last party they attended. Rent the Runway is a smartphone app and website used by...
RETAIL
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
STOCKS
moneyweek.com

What would another lockdown mean for markets?

Markets are decidedly not full of the Friday feeling today. Markets are tumbling as we’re all hearing about yet another variant of Covid-19, which has resulted in England putting South Africa on the red list. So what’s going on?. Markets are clearly rattled by the new Covid variant. The first...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Is This Normal Corrective Action ... or Overreaction?

The half day of trading following the Thanksgiving holiday is typically quiet with a positive bias, but Friday was a bit different. Conditions looked good for that sort of action until news hit of a new COVID variant that the World Health Organization has named "omicron." There is little information known at this time, but several countries rushed to limit travel, and the big drug companies are already looking into modifying vaccines.
MARKETS
SPY

PRICE DROP: Milwaukee M18 18-Volt 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit

Looking for a toolset to give the neighbors major DIY-envy? We found it for you, and it’s almost half off! The Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit with SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty 23-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Set normally costs almost $1,000 at Home Depot (and more at other stores) but today, and today only, this set is almost half off. If you are looking for the best Christmas gift for the new homeowner in the family or looking to upgrade the old tools you have collected over the years, it’s going to be hard to beat this set. The Milwaukee...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Rent-A-Center, Inc. To Participate In The 2021 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers and merchants, today announced that the Company will present at the 2021 Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. Members of Rent-A-Center management participating in the conference include Mitch Fadel, CEO, Maureen Short, CFO, and Brendan Metrano, Vice President of Investor Relations. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investor.rentacenter.com.
NASHVILLE, TN

