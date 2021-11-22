Rent the Runway, Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), a leading provider of technology driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers and merchants, today announced that the Company will present at the 2021 Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. Members of Rent-A-Center management participating in the conference include Mitch Fadel, CEO, Maureen Short, CFO, and Brendan Metrano, Vice President of Investor Relations. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investor.rentacenter.com.
