Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs West Ham (Premier League)

By Harry Winters
 6 days ago
The Blues moved three points clear of David Moyes' highflying Hammers side with a 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday afternoon, as goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri and Bernardo Silva secured an eighth league win of the season.

West Ham's fine winning run came to an abrupt end against Wolves on Saturday, although the London side had brilliantly beaten Liverpool prior to the international break.

The Hammers have also already beaten Manchester City this season, inflicting a first Carabao Cup defeat on the Blues in five years in October. After a frustrating 0-0 draw, West Ham won 5-3 on penalties at the London Stadium.

A victory over West Ham at the weekend would open up a six point gap between Manchester City and fourth position, while Pep Guardiola's side could also move level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea for at least a brief period of time.

Ahead of Sunday's game at the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League have confirmed the match official appointments for the fixture.

Match Referee

Michael Oliver will take charge of Manchester City against West Ham on Sunday afternoon - his 11th match of the ongoing Premier League season.

The 36 year-old has shown a total of 30 yellow cards in the Premier League so far, in addition to his one red card - while he is yet to award a single penalty in the English top-flight.

Michael Oliver's last game involving the Premier League Champions was prior to the international break, when Pep Guardiola's side styled out a 2-0 win against city rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Assistant Referees

Joining Michael Oliver at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon will be Assistant Referees Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett.

Video Assistant Referees

Proceedings will be monitored from Stockley Park by Video Assistant Referee Jarred Gillett and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Ian Hussin.

Fourth Official

In charge of the Etihad Stadium dugouts will be Robert Jones, who has been appointed as Fourth Official for the fixture.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

