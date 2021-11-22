ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Water Main Breaks Force Lengthy Freeway Closures Near Balboa Park

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOyhb_0d3wAKu800
Flooded northbound Interstate-5 in downtown San Diego. Image from Caltrans video

Weekend water-main breaks in the East Village and the south end of Balboa Park kept a northbound stretch of Interstate 5 and several freeway connector ramps closed to traffic Monday in the busy downtown area.

Northbound I-5 was partially reopened late Monday night, but two connecting ramps remained closed.

The first of the two pipeline failures began flooding traffic lanes at A Street and 11th Avenue about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, city officials reported. By 6:45 p.m., when repair workers got the overflow halted, the surging water had created a sinkhole and inundated at least one business.

About 3 1/2 hours after the first round of flooding began, an Uber driver reported that a geyser of water had burst through his windshield and a passenger window, injuring a customer, on an Route 163 offramp near I-5, the California Highway Patrol said. It took crews roughly six hours to get the flow of water under control.

The extent of the Uber rider’s injuries was unclear.

As of the afternoon rush hour, the northbound side of I-5 was still closed between Hawthorne Street and Sixth Avenue, with traffic being detoured onto the latter street and northbound Route 163. Also remaining blocked off were the connectors from southbound Route 163 to northbound I-5 and Fourth Avenue, as well as the northbound Route 163 ramp to northbound I-5, the CHP advised.

Authorities had said they hoped to have all the affected stretches of roadway open again by early evening.

Updated at 4:40 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

City of San Diego Lifts Boil Water Advisory Due to Broken Water Mains Downtown

The city of San Diego Friday lifted the boil water advisory ordered earlier this week due to broken water mains. Weekend water main breaks in the East Village and the south end of Balboa Park kept a stretch of Interstate 5 and several freeway connector ramps in the downtown area closed to through traffic on Monday. The first of the two pipeline failures began flooding traffic lanes at A Street and 11th Avenue about 3:30 that afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Traffic
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
Times of San Diego

SDGE Investigating Residential Gas Leak in Tierrasanta

A San Diego Gas & Electric crew was working Wednesday to determine what caused a natural gas leak at a home in the Tierrasanta neighborhood. Just before 9 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the residence in the 5700 block of Avenida Circo after a broken or blown line was reported, according to SDFD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Injured After Rear-Ending City Sweeper in Allied Gardens

A 34-year-old man remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after he rear-ended a city street sweeper in the Allied Gardens neighborhood, police said. The man was driving a Honda Acura when he rear-ended a city street- sweeping vehicle driven by a 52-year-old worker at around 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 7300 of Mission Gorge Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balboa Park#California Highway Patrol#Freeway#Nb#Sb#Caltrans San Diego
Times of San Diego

Late-Morning Fire Damages Rancho Penasquitos Home

It took firefighters about 15 minutes Tuesday to extinguish a blaze that damaged a home in a neighborhood near Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, authorities reported. The non-injury fire erupted in the attic of the unoccupied single- family residence in the 9000 block of Truman Street shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Unveils New ‘Sidewalk Reset’ Deep Cleaning Program

San Diego began a pilot program Tuesday for sanitizing sidewalks intended to help keep the city’s sidewalks cleaner for longer. “Through evaluating the effectiveness of current efforts and creative thinking by our city and Clean Harbor crews, we’re taking cleanliness to the next level,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “These sidewalk resets will prevent the spread of bacteria, beautify our neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for our residents and visitors.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Times of San Diego

High-Speed Chase Leaves 2 People Arrested

Two people were taken into custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase overnight in Lakeside, authorities said Tuesday. A black Volkswagen sped off during a traffic stop by California Highway Patrol officers at around 10 p.m. on Monday, ABC10 reported. The vehicle allegedly fled in the wrong direction on Interstate 8 — reaching speeds of 120 mph — then exited onto Los Coches Road and collided with two vehicles at the intersection.
LAKESIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Grant Hill Shooting Damages Home; No Injuries Reported

At least one assailant opened fire on a man in a Grant Hill-area neighborhood Tuesday, damaging a home but causing no reported injuries. One or more members of a clutch of eight to 10 young men shot at the victim in the 2900 block of K Street for unknown reasons shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy