Walnut Creek, CA

Police in Northern California Seek 80 Suspects, Warn of More Flash-Mob Heists

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
Exterior of a Nordstrom retail store in a mall. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Police in Northern California on Monday were seeking about 80 suspects who swarmed into a Bay Area Nordstrom department store in a coordinated robbery, ransacking as much as they could carry and fleeing in cars they had parked outside.

Three people were arrested at the scene of the “organized theft” reported shortly before 9 p.m. local time on Saturday in suburban Walnut Creek, about 15 miles east of Oakland, police said.

“The remaining participants in this criminal mob fled from the area in cars at high speeds,” Walnut Creek Police said in a statement on Sunday.

The department also warned of the possibility of anther heist and said additional officers would be on duty.

The robbery on Saturday followed another brazen mob-heist of high-end stores on Friday night in San Francisco’s Union Square, about 25 miles to the west.

Video posted by a KNTV television reporter showed several people running out of the store with merchandise and climbing into about 25 parked cars that ringed the building and jammed traffic on the streets.

“It was crazy for a second,” said Brett Barrette, a manager of a restaurant across the street, who told KPIX-TV that the thieves wore ski masks and were armed with crow bars and weapons. “All the guests inside were getting concerned.”

Police said the suspects assaulted two Nordstrom employees and pepper-sprayed another. They said they are reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to identify them.

Arrested at the scene were Dana Dawson, 30, and Joshua Underwood, 32, of San Francisco, and Rodney Robinson, 18, of Oakland, police said. Charges brought in the arrests included robbery, burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

Reuters contributed to this article.

Jasper
6d ago

Oh well what do you expect! Mall security aren’t allowed and cannot touch them. Law enforcement takes time to responds. So why do think these thugs not scared anymore.

Brian
6d ago

Cali did it to themselves by passing liberal laws protecting criminals rather then law abiding citizens. It's actually funny watching it all unfold and the system implode on itself. 🇺🇸🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

Randy
6d ago

White people have a ‘ flash mob ‘ ( rather passé now ) and it’s pillow fights on the Embarcadero.. 😐..Blacks on the other hand ..

Driver Hits Pole In Lomita Neighborhood

A vehicle driver Thursday struck a pole on a residential street near the Lomita neighborhood but was not injured. The incident was first reported shortly after 11 a.m. at 8171 Braddock Place, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. It was reported as a vehicle- versus-structure. It was unclear what lead up...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SDGE Investigating Residential Gas Leak in Tierrasanta

A San Diego Gas & Electric crew was working Wednesday to determine what caused a natural gas leak at a home in the Tierrasanta neighborhood. Just before 9 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the residence in the 5700 block of Avenida Circo after a broken or blown line was reported, according to SDFD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
