Center Point, AL

UPDATE: Center Point man killed in a reported assault

By Hannah Caver
 6 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — A Center Point man who was shot and killed in a reported assault on Friday, November 19, has been identified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kOjU_0d3w9zeJ00 According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cornelius C. Blake , 42,  sustained gunshot wound injuries at the 2300 block of 5th Street Northwest in Center Point during a reported assault.

Center Point Fire Department (CPFD) responded to a person suffering from a gunshot wound at 2300 5th Street Northwest. At the same time, a second victim drove to CPFD station No. 5, also suffering from a gunshot wound, and was transported to UAB Hospital from there.

Two victims were located at the scene of the shooting. One was transported to UAB Hospital, and Blake was pronounced dead at the scene.

The story will be updated when more information is available.

Trussville, AL
