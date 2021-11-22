ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Target Will Now Close on Thanksgiving Every Year

By Lauren Wells
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is this a sign of the post-pandemic world? It could be. Target just made a huge announcement regarding how they are going to tackle Thanksgiving moving forward. If you recall, back in 2020, several big-name stores announced they would be closed for the holiday, opting to spread out their big sales...

khak.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over […]
RETAIL
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#S Club#Kare#Best Buy
WTAJ

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds. Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, […]
RETAIL
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Shoppers Wary as Retailers Ready Return of Black Friday

PLEASANTON (KPIX) — Bay Area shoppers spent Thanksgiving at home as major retailers did not open their stores on the holiday and opinions were mixed about whether they would return to malls on Black Friday, given COVID concerns and recent smash-and-grab thefts. “I’m going to wake up at 4 a.m., go shopping. Anything that’s open I’m just going to go shopping,” said Christy Brown. “I’ve never gone Black Friday shopping so I think it would be really fun to try it out.” Brown was at Key Mercer Sports Park along with others looking to enjoy the outdoors before their Thanksgiving meal. Others...
RETAIL
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
WALMART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
KXRM

Want to capitalize on Black Friday deals for yourself? Check these out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Besides getting gifts for people on your holiday shopping list, there’s someone else you should remember to buy for today: yourself. If you’ve been eyeing something special recently, whether it’s a new tablet or a winter coat, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick it up at […]
SHOPPING
CBS Chicago

Black Friday Shopping Underway In The Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS)– Stores have already opened their doors for Black Friday shopping. Here’s what you need to know. Walmart and Best Buy opened early. Macy’s, Bath and Body Works, Home Depot, and Lowes opened at 6 a.m. At 7 a.m., Target, GameStop, and TJ Maxx opened their doors. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech, Apple is now open. For those looking to do Black Friday in bulk, Costco opened at 9 a.m. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported live outside Best Buy in South Loop where there have not been as big of crowds as in past years. The store manager told Barack that’s because they released their Black Friday sale prices days ago and many people are sleeping in. The manager said they will make their way to the store later. Experts say shoppers in the market for a specific present should buy it now if they can, instead of waiting for a better price. Toys are among the gifts that could be hard to come by. If you’re looking for a PS5, the Best Buy manager says don’t bother stopping by the Best Buy in South Loop, they don’t have them.
SHOPPING
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
CBS Baltimore

Shoppers Across Maryland Return To Stores For Black Friday As Retailers Face Supply, Staffing Challenges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many Maryland shoppers returned to brick and mortar stores for Black Friday in search of deals. Amber Dupre was among them. She picked up a new tv at the Timonium Best Buy. “I got this tv for $549, and it’s usually like $1000,” Dupre told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I haven’t seen any arguments. somebody just gave me their parking space, so I was like, ‘Today is going to be a good day.’” Shoppers were back out in force in Maryland this #BlackFriday. We’ll look at the challenges for retailers from supply issues to staffing shortages on CBSN Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
WATE

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Black Friday Weekend Deals: Get 4K TVs for Just $230, Google Nest Thermostats for $90

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Black Friday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy