Makeda’s Cookies reopens downtown location following tragedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies reopened its downtown location Monday morning after closing in the wake of rapper Young Dolph’s death.

The cookie shop’s flagship store on Airway Boulevard, where the rapper was shot and killed, has still not reopened.

Memphis police have released photos of two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting.

On Saturday, MPD towed a white Mercedes used in the killing from a home on Bradley Street.

Covington Police later said the car had also been used in a double shooting earlier this month.

Last week, community members and local businesses rallied around Makeda’s owners, asking people to support them with donations and cookie orders.

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $85,000 for Makeda’s as of Monday morning.

Makeda’s sells its popular butter cookies in many grocery stores and online, along with other cookie varieties like peanut butter, oatmeal and chocolate chip.

On Monday morning, customers waited in their cars amid chilly temperatures to get cookies from the downtown store at 301 Jefferson Ave.

“In the wake of everything that’s happened - I’m sure that they’re traumatized along with the rest of the city - but it’s just very important that we rally around them and give them the support that they need,” customer Shaquel Cherry said.

Operations Manager, Raven Winton, said the family is grateful for the love they’re receiving from Memphis and across the country.

“It’s overwhelming, but it really does help my family to know that there are so many people that want to support us,” Winton said. “That’s what’s important. They are still devastated. It’s real hurtful because Dolph was really considered family to us.”

Winton said the location on Airways Boulevard will likely remain closed through the end of the year.

She said that will give people an opportunity to continue to honor Young Dolph at what has become a makeshift memorial at the scene of the shooting.

Winton also said Makeda’s Cookies plans to memorialize Young Dolph in a more permanent way, too. The family plans to rename his favorite cookie - chocolate chip – in honor of the rapper.

Makeda’s downtown locations will remain open Monday through 7 p.m. It will be closed on Thanksgiving.

