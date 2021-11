Anyone who knows Luke Combs knows that one of his musical heroes is Eric Church. As his own star has risen, Combs has gotten to know Church first-hand on a few different levels: They duetted on the hit single "Does to Me," and most recently, they were back-to-back CMA Entertainers of the Year, with Church being crowned in 2020 and Combs taking over the title in 2021.

