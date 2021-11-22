Trading Post for November 22, 2021

Lemonade, Tang, Tea, Kool-Aid, Hand Sanitizer, Injectables Also Recalled. Before you pour that glass of lemonade, Kool-Aid or tea, be sure to check the label. Several products have recently been recalled either voluntarily or under the direction of the US Food and Drug Administration due to the presence of potentially hazardous particles, unlabeled allergens, or possible contaminates. At least one type of candy, hummus and barbecue rub are among the products recalled due to unlabeled allergens. Certain drinks such as lemonade, tea and Kool-Aid are being recalled because of foreign particles, hand sanitizer due to type of container and a pharmaceutical injectable due to lack of sterility.
