Sulphur Springs, TX

Trading Post for November 22, 2021

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 6 days ago
Maytag black flat surface electric stove,have upgraded and selling this one excellent working conditions cleaned asking $125,also update on the Steve Madden purse to $50,Call or txt 903.440.5523. Barn cat with 4 babies 8 weeks old free to good home. 2 are orange tabby and 2 are gray tabby....

KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu For Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2021

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2021, includes:. Monday – Chicken Breast, Stewed Potatoes and Gravy, Normandy Vegetables...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Christmas In Heritage Park Offered Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2021

Hopkins County Historical Society will once again host Christmas in Heritage Park Saturdays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2021, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A $3 fee is asked for everyone age 7 and older, but children ages 6 or younger will be admitted free to enjoy the old fashioned Christmas in the Park with their families at Heritage Park, 416 North Jackson St.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Food, Candy, Barbecue Rub Recalled Due To Allergens

Lemonade, Tang, Tea, Kool-Aid, Hand Sanitizer, Injectables Also Recalled. Before you pour that glass of lemonade, Kool-Aid or tea, be sure to check the label. Several products have recently been recalled either voluntarily or under the direction of the US Food and Drug Administration due to the presence of potentially hazardous particles, unlabeled allergens, or possible contaminates. At least one type of candy, hummus and barbecue rub are among the products recalled due to unlabeled allergens. Certain drinks such as lemonade, tea and Kool-Aid are being recalled because of foreign particles, hand sanitizer due to type of container and a pharmaceutical injectable due to lack of sterility.
FOOD SAFETY
KSST Radio

Make It To The Table This Thanksgiving

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent – Hopkins County, [email protected]. This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off a very merry time of year, it’s essential to take some time to remember that buzzed driving Is drunk driving. If your plans to celebrate include alcohol, plan for a sober driver. You may have heard of the popular trend during the Thanksgiving holiday, “Blackout Wednesday,” which occurs on the eve of Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, this trend encourages the heavy consumption of alcohol, which is why we’re working hard to keep drunk drivers off the roads.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Time to Give to the Golden Agers Gift Tree at Seniors Center!

Each year, Karon Weatherman hosts a Golden Agers Gift Tree at the Sulphur Springs Seniors Center. Each of the individuals who have a tag on the tree are housebound and may have wishes for personal needs at Christmas time. If you would like to “adopt” a Senior Citizen whose name is on the tree, just purchase some of the items needed by that person, which are listed on their Golden Agers tag on the tree. Frequent requests are slippers, robe, bath and personal needs items, games and snack foods. The gifts you select need to be wrapped and brought back to the Senior Citizen Center between December 6th and December 17th. Then, the gifts will be distributed during Christmas week by Seniors Center volunteers. According to Karon, your gift may bless a Senior, but you will reap the biggest blessing as the anonymous giver!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

2019 Miss UPRA Shara Dalton Continues Work with Horses on Local and International Basis

A Winnsboro, Texas native, 19-year-old Shara travels with horses to far flung corners of the globe in one of the many fascinating aspects of the horse industry. She loves the new sights and cultures she encounters, attributing her ability to meet people and exude confidence in new situations to her years as Texas rodeo royalty. “I thank my parents for starting me off riding a gentle horse, then transporting me to all those small rodeos so I could follow my dreams, gradually learning the ropes and finally becoming a contestant for Miss UPRA when I was in high school. And it was Linda Chase, UPRA Contestants Co-coordinator, who helped me come out of my shell and put polish on my personality to win the crown. Without them, I’d probably still be shy! But today, my life is an exciting one, although I still do the hard, gritty chores taking care of a lot of horses each day! I love my career, and plan to always have horses in my life.”
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

Meals on Wheels Menu for week of November 22th

For those of you who participate in the Meals on Wheels program in Hopkins County, here is your menu for the upcoming week. Meals on Wheels delivers a hot meal M-F anywhere in Hopkins County to those who qualify including elderly, the disabled and veterans. Call 903-784-2580.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Good News Christian Bookstore Celebrates a 31-Year Business Journey on Friday November 19 at Noon

GOOD NEWS! The Christian Bookstore in Sulphur Springs has moved to the Spring Village Shopping Center 1181 South Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs, TX. Previously, GOOD NEWS! was located in the VF Outlet Mall. On Friday, November 19th, 2021 GOOD NEWS! will celebrate our 31 years in business with a 31% discount off everything in the store! We will also have free drawings every 31 minutes, including drawings from Good Treasures, a crafter/vendor mall located inside GOOD NEWS! Refreshments will be served and there will also be a ribbon cutting by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, November 19th at 12 noon. Please stop in and share our joy! Store phone: 903-885-6946.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

The Last Tira News Column

After several weeks of no news to report, I decided that the Tira News has run its course. I want to express my appreciation to all who contributed reports throughout the years and all who shared with me that they enjoyed reading about our community. Also, a special thanks goes out to all who made sure that our news was published.
KSST Radio

Shoe Sensation Sulphur Springs Grand Opening

Shoe Sensation Sulphur Springs is set for their Grand Opening Friday November 19th, 2021. KSST will be doing a live remote from their Mocking Bird Ln location on Saturday from 10AM to 1PM. Store Manager George says they are soft open right now, and will continue to serve customers through...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Thanksgiving meal for the elderly and the less Fortunate

This Sunday Nov 21, 2021 3 families have come together to serve a free Thanksgiving meal for the elderly and the less fortunate. This will take place outside the Potato House @ 204 Connally St. We will have to go boxes ready for you to take home. Just drive up or walk up and someone will help you. We will start handing out food at 11 am. Please if you know of anyone that could use a meal let them know. This is our way of giving back to our community during this Holiday season.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

A “Happy Thanksgiving” Potluck for All at the Seniors Center

On Wednesday November 17, 2021, Karon Weatherman held a Thanksgiving-themed Potluck Lunch at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center. Those who attended the festive event brought a side dish as well as a dessert to add to the spread. From these photos, it looks like everyone was thankful for the good time and great eats at Karon’s holiday event! From the Director and staff of volunteers at the Seniors Center and Meal-a-Day, everyone is wished a plentiful and Happy Thanksgiving!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection: Small Businesses In Sulphur Springs To Participate In Pink Friday, Nov. 19

I’m excited to let you know that we have begun work on the 2022 Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Directory. We distribute over 7,000 of these directories to visitors, relocation hopefuls, and even hometown heroes who are interested in learning more about our local businesses. They include historical information as well all things to the see and do in Hopkins County. The best part is, they include an alphabetical and categorical listing of your business. LeeAnn Peugh, with Echo Publishing, will be contacting you in the next few weeks to see if you are interested in placing an ad in the directory.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Rodeo Royalty! Meet the Four 2021 Miss UPRA Contestants!

There are four contestants for the title of Miss Upra Rodeo 2021/22. You will be seeing this rodeo royalty soon when the Cinch Finals Rodeo comes to town November 18-20 at the Hopkins County Civic Center! This preview will let you know a little about each young lady. Their first assignment is to meet and assist the youngsters at the Handicap-able Rodeo on Thursday morning, November 18. That afternoon, the Horsemanship portion of their competition will be held in the Civic Center arena. They will also be presented to the audience on the first two nights of rodeo. One contestant will be selected as Miss UPRA, with the crowning during the Friday night performance at 7pm. Then, Miss UPRA will begin a year of travel and appearances at Cinch rodeos held around a 7-state region as the 2022 season gets underway.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Dike Community Tradition Revived Over Weekend

A Dike community tradition was revived over the weekend. The Dike Fall Festival hosted at the Community Center Nov. 13 was a big hit with residents of not only Dike, but Sulphur Bluff and Mahoney communities as well. The Dike community held Fall Festival events regularly about 40 ago, an...
DIKE, TX
KSST Radio

2021 Blue Santa Program Online Registration Form, QR Code For Donations Active

Annual Toy Drive Planned Nov. 30 And Dec. 1 at Walmart. After a brief glitch last week, the Hopkins County-Sulphur Springs Blue Santa program’s 2021 online registration form is active to accept applications from families in need of a little extra help providing Christmas gifts for their children this year. Donations are also being accepted to help Blue Santa ensure no Hopkins County child age 1-14 goes without Christmas this year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
