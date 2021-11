Ruth Langsford has been giving us some serious festive fashion inspiration of late, showcasing yet another glamorous party look on Thursday. The 61-year-old star took to her Instagram account to unveil her latest style pick, the 'Sparkle Tunic Shirt' from her QVC range, which she paired with some uber chic, slim-fit trousers. Chatting to camera in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, Ruth told fans: "Join me & @officialjackiekabler tonight on @qvc I will be showing you my new sparkle tunic shirt".

