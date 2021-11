With Thanksgiving being this week, I have been doing a lot of thinking about things that I am thankful for. I have to admit that there are times that this exercise is hard. I mean with everything that has been going on in the crazy world it is easy to get your mind fixed on the negative that is going on. It is really hard to keep the attitude of thankfulness. Scripture tells us in 1 Thessalonians 5:18 “In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” Wow that is a tall task. How in the world is that even possible? We are somewhat biased towards a negative thought process. We see and feel the negative and pain, the things we lack and the burdens we carry more quickly than we see the blessings. So then how can we be thankful in all things?

SIDNEY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO