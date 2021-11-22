ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talor Gooch, surprising RSM Classic leader

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 6 days ago
At Saint-Simons Island, the RSM Classic, a PGA Tour tournament, goes up with blows. In Georgia (USA), the American Talor Gooch, with a total of '-13' flies to the top of the standings and, in the middle of the race, has only one shot ahead of compatriot John Huh and Colombian...

ocolly.com

Gooch wins RSM Classic, first PGA victory

Oklahoma State alumnus Talor Gooch won his first PGA Tour tournament Sunday, winning the RSM Classic by three strokes a week after turning 30. Gooch finished in style, shooting a bogey-free 64 on his final round, finishing 22 strokes under par for the tournament, tying the tournament record for lowest total score.
OKLAHOMA STATE
golfmagic.com

Talor Gooch: What's in the bag of the first-time winner on PGA Tour?

Talor Gooch has been one of the in-form players this season on the PGA Tour and it all came together at the RSM Classic in Georgia. His bogey-free round of 64 on Sunday took him to 22-under-par, a mark that the impressive Mackenzie Hughes could only come within three shots of.
GOLF
calgolfnews.com

Gooch Claims First PGA Tour Title by 3 Strokes Over Hughes in RSM Classic

Talor Gooch was in control all the way to his first PGA Tour victory. The 30-year-old Gooch carded a bogey-free, 6-under-par 64 to win the RSM Classic by three strokes over Mackenzie Hughes of Canada, who shot 62, on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, Ga.
GOLF
