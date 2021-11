Tortoise guitarist and jazz bandleader Jeff Parker will follow last year's great Suite for Max Brown with a new solo guitar album, Forolks, on December 10 via International Anthem/Nonesuch (pre-order). The album was recorded in two days at Jeff's house this past June and it features six originals, including new versions of "Four Folks" (which he first wrote and recorded in 1995) and "La Jetée" (which he recorded with Isotope 217 in 1997 and with Tortoise in 1998), as well as interpretations of Thelonious Monk's "Ugly Beauty" and the standard "My Ideal." The first single is the seven-and-a-half minute "Suffolk," and you can listen to that and watch the Cauleen Smith-directed video below.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO