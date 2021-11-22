Marcellus girls volleyball competes in state final four

GLENS FALLS – A memorable season for the Marcellus girls volleyball team had brought it to Glens Falls, where a program long associated with success sought the ultimate prize.

In order to win the state Class B championship at Cool Insuring Arena, the Mustangs would have to survive six sets of round-robin play against three other contenders. On Saturday morning, Marcellus got going against Section I champion Hendrick Hudson, where the Sailors jumped out to a quick lead and never got caught. Dropping that set 25-18, the Mustangs played far better in the second set, leading from the outset and rolling to a 25-16 win to salvage the split. Jenna Mattison, with 11 assists and three kills, and Elaine Grattan, with eight digs, led the way as Brooklyn Finnarty and Carly Hopper each got two blocks, combining for eight kills. Then, against Section II’s Broadalbin Perth, Marcellus won both sets, 25-17 and 25-16, to climb to the top of the standings. Bella Palen led with six kills, with Finnarty adding four aces as she and Miranda Stewart both earned five kills and Mattison dished out 21 assists. Long Island champion John Glenn would complete the round robin. Both sides were 3-1. With Hudson at 2-2, only a sweep would guarantee either side a place in the state final. John Glenn got the sweep, the Knights taking the first set 25-19 and what proved to be a pivotal second set 29-27 after both sides had multiple set-point opportunities. Mattison, eventually named to the All-Tournament team, put up 15 assists and 11 digs. Grattan added 15 digs as Finnarty put away eight kills and Stewart got four kills and two blocks. This left the Mustangs at 3-3, hoping that Hudson didn’t sweep Broadalbin Perth. But by scores of 25-6 and 25-11, the Sailors advanced to face the Knights in Sunday’s state final, which John Glenn won in four sets. Marcellus will see a talented senior class depart, including Mattison, Grattan, Stewart and Finnarty. But Hopper, Palen, Sarah Louer and Bryn Goldsworthy and Carly Hopper are all set to return in 2022.