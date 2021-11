As reported here by the Pit’s Jack Sommers, the Diamondbacks sent non-prospect middle infielder Ronny Simon to the Tamp Bay Rays in exchange for platoon righty OF/1B Jordan Luplow. While it remains to be seen just how the Diamondbacks will deploy Luplow in the outfield, his ability to capably man first base while hitting lefties much better than Christian Walker seems to all but guarantee that Walker will be non-tendered by Tuesday’s accelerated deadline.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO