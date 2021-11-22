ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Quantum Computers: Threat to Cryptocurrencies?

By Rocío Reyes Trejo
Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States and China are leading the battle to see who develops the best quantum computer. It seemed that the United States had won by introducing Google's Sycamore quantum processor in 2019, which with its 54 qubits solved a pseudo-random number generation problem in 200 seconds that would have taken...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Artificial intelligence may not actually be the solution for stopping the spread of fake news

Disinformation has been used in warfare and military strategy over time. But it is undeniably being intensified by the use of smart technologies and social media. This is because these communication technologies provide a relatively low-cost, low-barrier way to disseminate information basically anywhere. The million-dollar question then is: Can this technologically produced problem of scale and reach also be solved using technology? Indeed, the continuous development of new technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI), may provide part of the solution. Technology companies and social media enterprises are working on the automatic detection of fake news through natural language processing, machine...
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

Shifting Colors for On-Chip Photonics To Power Next Generation Quantum Computers and Networks

On-chip frequency shifters in the gigahertz range could be used in next generation quantum computers and networks. The ability to precisely control and change properties of a photon, including polarization, position in space, and arrival time, gave rise to a wide range of communication technologies we use today, including the Internet. The next generation of photonic technologies, such as photonic quantum networks and computers, will require even more control over the properties of a photon.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

US stops trading with eight Chinese quantum computing groups

In brief: The US Department of Commerce has banned dealings with 27 foreign entities based in China, Japan, Pakistan, and Singapore. Eight are developing quantum computing technologies, which the US has now recognized as a national security concern. All eight entities developing quantum computing technologies were found to be pursuing...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computers#Quantum Cryptography#Computer Security#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Qubits#Chinese#Jiuzhang 2#American#Blockchain
aithority.com

QunaSys Accelerates Quantum Computing Tests for Chemistry Calculations

QunaSys, Inc. (“QunaSys”), the world’s leading developer of innovative algorithms in chemistry, announced the launch of the Cloud version of its Quantum Computation Platform “Qamuy” in an event for 60+ participants from QPARC chemistry industry consortium for practical research applications supported by Amazon Web Services Japan (“AWS”). Developers performed chemical...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

US blacklists Chinese quantum computing firms over security fears

The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security has added 27 companies to its list of entities prohibited from doing business with the US, including several Chinese firms that dabble with quantum computing. The Financial Times reports that the companies were banned on grounds they threaten national security.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
scitechdaily.com

New Platform for Quantum Computing? Artificial Material Mimics Quantum Entangled Rare Earth Compounds

Physicists have created a new ultra-thin two-layer material with quantum properties that normally require rare earth compounds. This material, which is relatively easy to make and does not contain rare earth metals, could provide a new platform for quantum computing and advance research into unconventional superconductivity and quantum criticality. The...
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Beyond Qubits: Cryogenic Chip Is Big Step To Scale Up Quantum Computing

Cryogenic chip allows for control of thousands of qubits. Scientists and engineers at the University of Sydney and Microsoft Corporation have opened the next chapter in quantum technology with the invention of a single chip that can generate control signals for thousands of qubits, the building blocks of quantum computers.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Quantum computational speed of a nanowires system with Rashba interaction in the presence of a magnetic field

The present research is designed to examine the dynamic of the quantum computational speed in a nanowire system through the orthogonality speed when three distinct types of magnetic fields are applied: the strong magnetic field, the weak magnetic field, and no magnetic field. Moreover, we investigate the action of the magnetic fields, the spin-orbit coupling, and the system's initial states on the orthogonality speed. The observed results reveal that a substantial correlation between the intensity of the spin-orbit coupling and the dynamics of the orthogonality speed, where the orthogonality speed decreasing as the spin-orbit coupling increases. Furthermore, the initial states of the nanowire system are critical for regulating the speed of transmuting the information and computations.
COMPUTERS
singularityhub.com

IBM’s 127-Qubit Eagle Is the Biggest Quantum Computer Yet

Progress in quantum computing is no longer just about how big your chip is. But IBM has taken a major leap forward with the release of a 127-qubit processor. Milestones in quantum computing are getting increasingly difficult to asses as the variety of technologies and the yardsticks used to judge them proliferate. While both IBM and Google build their devices out of superconducting qubits, differences in the way they’re wired up mean you can’t simply compare them qubit to qubit.
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

IonQ shares plunge 14% as Goldman takes cautious view of quantum computing

Quantum computing developer IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) tumbled more than 14%, Monday, as Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari started coverage with a neutral rating and some cautious comments about the company's prospects. Hari set a $28-a-share price target on IonQ's (IONQ) shares, saying that the company is early in the "nascent quantum...
STOCKS
aithority.com

Atos And IQM Study Finds 76% Of Global HPC Data Centers To Use Quantum Computing By 2023

Atos and IQM today announce the findings from the first global IDC study on the current status and future of quantum computing in high performance computing (HPC). Commissioned by IQM and Atos, the study reveals that 76% of HPC data centers worldwide plan to use quantum computing by 2023, and that 71% plan to move to on-premises quantum computing by 2026.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Q-CTRL launches quantum computing course for people who didn't study physics

Black Opal is built for curious technologists who want to master the basics of quantum without getting an advanced degree or a headache. If you're fuzzy on the concept of quantum gates or the Bloch sphere, Q-CTRL has a new class that can clear up that confusion. Black Opal is an interactive course that includes a sandbox for building quantum circuits.
EDUCATION
Fast Company

This quantum computing startup says it’s ready to take on IBM and Google

Quantum computing has been a science project for a long time. But in 2021 the technology is beginning to reach beyond the capabilities of classical supercomputers. That’s mainly because science is getting better at controlling and harnessing the atomic-scale qubits that are the basic units of logic in quantum processors.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

QuEra Computing emerges from stealth with $17M to launch quantum device

The startup, which has built a commercially accessible quantum device, will use the fresh capital to develop customized algorithms to leverage the power of its architecture on quantum optimization and quantum simulation. Its quantum device will be accessible through the cloud next year, and QuEra is already working with several...
ENGINEERING
Reuters

A new quantum computer startup from Harvard, MIT raises $17M

OAKLAND, Calif. Nov 17 (Reuters) - A new quantum computer startup born from researchers at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) called QuEra Computing said on Wednesday it raised $17 million from investors, including Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc (4755.T). It’s the latest quantum computer hardware maker to...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy