Quantum Computers: Threat to Cryptocurrencies?

The present research is designed to examine the dynamic of the quantum computational speed in a nanowire system through the orthogonality speed when three distinct types of magnetic fields are applied: the strong magnetic field, the weak magnetic field, and no magnetic field. Moreover, we investigate the action of the magnetic fields, the spin-orbit coupling, and the system's initial states on the orthogonality speed. The observed results reveal that a substantial correlation between the intensity of the spin-orbit coupling and the dynamics of the orthogonality speed, where the orthogonality speed decreasing as the spin-orbit coupling increases. Furthermore, the initial states of the nanowire system are critical for regulating the speed of transmuting the information and computations.

