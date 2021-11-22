ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

From AP's Not Real News: Woman was removed from hockey game for her actions, not her shirt

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

CLAIM: A video shows that a spectator was removed from a Wichita Thunder hockey game because she was wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the text “Let’s Go Brandon.”. THE FACTS: The woman was escorted out of the arena because she continued to use inappropriate language and gestures after multiple warnings, not...

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Goal 24 seconds in propels US women

SYDNEY – Ashley Hatch scored her first international goal, and the U.S. women's soccer team defeated Australia 3-0 in the Americans' first match in Australia in 21 years. Hatch scored when Australia's defense failed to clear the ball from the opening kickoff, and she found herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Teagen Micah. Hatch calmly slotted a low shot to the right of Micah 24 seconds into the match.
CBS Boston

Patriots Plane Flies UNH Men’s Soccer Team To NCAA Tournament Game In Oregon

BOSTON (CBS) — The University of New Hampshire’s men’s soccer team arrived to their upcoming NCAA Tournament matchup in style. The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft lent the team the Patriots Plane on Friday, transporting the team to Corvallis, Ore. The Wildcats will be taking on top-seeded Oregon State in the third round of the tournament after beating UNC in the second round. We have arrived in style for our @ncaasoccer Round of 16 game versus No. 1 Oregon State on Sunday! Thank you so much to the Kraft Family and the Patriots! @patriots @nerevolution @gillettestadium #DelayedNotDenied #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/6eTcFLzQBT — UNH Men's Soccer (@UNHMSoccer) November 26, 2021 “I want to thank the Patriots organization for coming through when we were desperate to find a way to get out west as efficient as possible,” UNH Head Coach Marc Hubbard told Patriots.com. “Travel has never made me feel so energized and we have no excuses to compete with everything we have on Sunday. The Patriot Way has given us a better chance to succeed and we are proud to represent all of New England and what that means this weekend.” UNH is in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive year.
