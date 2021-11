PHOENIX – The family behind the drive-thru Salad and Go chain has cast its net on another to-go-only dining option: lobster. Angie’s Lobster in Tempe at Baseline and Hardy roads will feature the ocean crustacean on a toasted and buttered roll with french fries and a drink for $9.99. Walk-up service begins Nov. 30; construction on the drive-thru is expected to be finished next spring.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO